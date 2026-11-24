Nothing says man of the people (or woman of the people, sorry, Pramila) like a trip to Paris to complain about rich people.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal wants you to know she's been working VERY hard. So hard, in fact, that she had to do it from one of the most expensive cities on the planet, at a summit all about how awful wealth is. And then she stuck around to fix the rest of the world while she was at it.

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I’ve spent the past few days in Paris, first, at an int national summit to combat oligarchy and excessive wealth and corporate greed, and now working to rebuild relationships with leaders across the globe. Democrats must work both domestically and with our international partners to deliver — and that is exactly what I’m working to do. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 23, 2026

Ever heard of Zoom, Pramila? It worked just fine for Democrats when they wanted to keep schools closed.

@RepJayapal Could this summit be accomplished via live stream or did you have to fly to Paris and fleece the taxpayer for thousands? — Not Pod Matt (@nicetryfed) November 24, 2026

@RepJayapal We have these things called phones and zoom calls. Stop taking European vacations on the taxpayers' dime. — _itsno1_ (@Real_itsno1) November 24, 2026

"Oligarchy and excess wealth" you say? While in Paris? I never been to Paris. Must be nice to be so rich that you can go there. Excess is an interesting word. I'm glad you used it. It implies that there's a certain number that is acceptable in a certain number that is not. Please give us the number that is acceptable. If you used taxpayer funds in any way to fly there, I am asking for the acceptable dollar amount under the Freedom of Information Act. — 🌵 Arizona Partisan - DR ice 🌵🇺🇸 (@ArizonaPartisan) November 24, 2026

Excess wealth is a heckuva thing to lecture about while you're standing in Paris.

@RepJayapal In other words, a taxpayer paid vacation. — Boxjockey (@JerryHinson16) November 24, 2026

Pretty much.

Look, if Democrats want to know why working Americans don't trust them anymore, this post is a pretty good place to start. Then again, she'd probably have to fly somewhere fancy to figure that out.

Bon voyage.

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