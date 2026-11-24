Barack Obama just couldn't help himself. He popped up behind the scenes to cheer on the incoming House Democrats, and that was a mistake, because some of us actually remember the eight years he spent running the place. James Woods sure does. He found the perfect refresher for anyone with a short memory, and spoiler alert, it doesn't flatter the former president.

Pull up a chair, because this list is LONG.

The Invoice: Barack Obama's Behind-the-Scenes Bill Is Still Due Last Wednesday, Hakeem Jeffries marched the incoming House Democrats onto buses and delivered them to a mystery guest. It was Barack Obama. The freshmen chanted "four more years" like hostages reading a prepared statement. The former president promised them, "I will do everything I can behind the scenes to be helpful." Believe him. Behind the scenes is where this man always did his dirtiest work, and the country is still paying the invoice with interest. So let us open the file on the most overrated politician of the century and read it aloud, slowly, the way a prosecutor addresses a jury that already knows the verdict. Start with the sentence that made him. "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it." He repeated it all through his reelection campaign, long after his own Health Secretary, Kathleen Sebelius, announced rules in 2010 conceding that some plans would vanish. In the fall of 2013 roughly 4 million Americans opened cancellation letters, HealthcareGov locked out the very customers it was built for, and PolitiFact, hardly a right-wing shop, crowned his promise the Lie of the Year. Cornered, he rewrote the pitch: "What we said was, you can keep it if it hasn't changed since the law passed." There is the Obama method in a single move. Sell the fantasy, bank the vote, then scold the listener for believing you. He sneered at the people who paid for his experiments. At a closed-door San Francisco fundraiser in April 2008, the candidate of hope explained that small-town voters, bitter about lost jobs, "cling to guns or religion." In Roanoke in 2012 he lectured the people who risk their savings to make payroll, "If you've got a business, you didn't build that. Somebody else made that happen." Newt Gingrich called him the "food stamp president," and the numbers saluted: enrollment hit a record 47.8 million in December 2012. A community organizer reached the Oval Office and organized a nation of dependents. His government hunted its critics. In May 2013 the Treasury Inspector General found the IRS had flagged applications bearing the words "Tea Party," "Patriots," and "9/12," along with files that would "criticize how the country is being run." Lois Lerner, the official in charge of tax-exempt groups, knew by June 2011. That same spring Americans learned his Justice Department had seized records from more than 20 Associated Press phone lines and branded Fox News reporter James Rosen a possible "co-conspirator" to pry into his personal email. Patriots got audited. Reporters got surveilled. The man who now lectures America about democratic norms presided over every minute of it. Brian Terry was a Border Patrol agent murdered in 2010 by cartel gunmen carrying weapons that had walked out of the ATF's Fast and Furious operation. When Congress demanded the documents, Obama hid behind executive privilege, and in June 2012 Eric Holder became the first sitting attorney general held in contempt of Congress, 255 to 67. The Terry family said the president's privilege claim had "stood in the way of justice." Nancy Pelosi marched Democrats off the House floor rather than cast a vote. A dead agent's family got a stonewall, and his party got a walkout. Abroad, the record is a graveyard with a press office. In Benghazi on September 11, 2012, four Americans died, Ambassador Chris Stevens among them. Five days later Susan Rice toured the Sunday shows to peddle a spontaneous protest over a video. In August 2012 he drew a "red line" on Syrian chemical weapons. The attack came the next August, he flinched and tossed the decision to Congress, and the strike never arrived. Failing to plan for "the day after" in Libya was, in his own words, his "worst mistake." At Fort Bragg in December 2011 he told the troops America was leaving behind "a sovereign, stable and self-reliant Iraq." By January 2014 the Islamic State held Fallujah, and he shrugged it off as a "jayvee team" in Lakers uniforms. When his spokesman later claimed he never meant ISIS, The Washington Post handed the spin four Pinocchios. Russia got the same velvet glove. In 2012 he smirked at Mitt Romney for naming Russia America's "No. 1 geopolitical foe," saying the 1980s were "calling to ask for their foreign policy back." Months earlier a hot mic in Seoul caught him whispering to Dmitry Medvedev, "This is my last election. After my election, I have more flexibility." Medvedev promised to pass it along to Putin. In 2014 Putin took Crimea. Romney saw it coming. The flexible one sat in the Oval Office and wrote a strongly worded statement. Iran got cash. In January 2016, as four Americans came home from Tehran, his administration flew $400 million in euros and Swiss francs into Iran on wooden pallets aboard an unmarked cargo plane, the first installment of $1.7 billion, all of it paid in cash to the ayatollahs. His Treasury explained that cash was necessary because of the "effectiveness of U.S. and international sanctions," which amounts to a confession that he was hand-delivering pallets of money to a regime the civilized world had cut off. The Taliban got a good deal too. In May 2014 he traded five Guantanamo detainees for Bowe Bergdahl, and the GAO concluded the Pentagon broke the law by skipping the notice Congress required. At home he governed by decree whenever Congress said no. "I've got a pen and I've got a phone," he bragged in January 2014. His DAPA amnesty was blocked in court and stayed dead when the Supreme Court deadlocked 4 to 4 in 2016. He took the national debt from about $10.6 trillion to about $19.9 trillion, and steered a $535 million loan guarantee to Solyndra, which went bankrupt in 2011 and put 1,100 workers on the street. He ordered 563 drone strikes in Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen, and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism estimates they killed between 384 and 807 civilians. Picture the marches, the sermons, and the Nobel committee's tears if a Republican had done that. He poured gasoline on race. In 2009 he declared that Cambridge police "acted stupidly" in arresting a Harvard professor at his own home, and the officers of this country learned exactly where their president stood. The nation got a staged beer summit. The cops got the message. And the climate prophet? Clinching the nomination in St. Paul in 2008, he promised future generations would remember that night as the moment "the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal." In 2019 he closed on an $11.75 million, 29-acre waterfront estate on Martha's Vineyard. The oceans must have sent him the memo. He also logged 333 rounds of golf as president, the most since Eisenhower, so the planet's healer spent his spare hours chasing a little white ball across the fairway. So here he is again, slithering into a room of freshmen who chant "four more years" at a man the Constitution has already retired. "I believe in the Constitution, people," he joked. He should. It is the only thing that ever stopped him.