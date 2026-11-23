New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Friday that "We're closing Rikers once and for all." Mamdani said that 1,000 people on Rikers would be eligible for release. Where would they go? There's a report going around that the mayor's office is looking into a program that would pay members of the public to house individuals in their private residences after their release from Rikers Island. Rikers won't close until 2027, though, and The New York Post had the chance to sit down with one of the inmates, Sayed Mohassib, a 27-year-old former Brooklyn teacher's aide and former NYPD officer who was arrested this month and indicted on second-degree murder charges for the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old jogger Katie Suarez on October 30, 2026.

Advertisement

One man wanted to know what was wrong with The New York Post, quoting an accused murderer like this:

Jesus Fucking Christ, @nypost, what is wrong with you? https://t.co/XISTU39cfW — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) November 22, 2026

That image gets cut off, but the headline reads, "Allah made me do it."

BREAKING: NY cop Sayed Mohassib who allegedly kiIIed a jogger reportedly said he did it because “Allah told me to kiII a person”, per NYP https://t.co/D5FI8cJebH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 22, 2026

Khristina Narizhnaya and Gabrielle Fahmy report for The New York Post:

Allah told him to kill. The maniac teacher’s aide and ex-cop arrested in the brutal killing of a Brooklyn jogger last month told The Post in an exclusive jailhouse interview that he was acting on orders delivered by his God. “Allah told me to kill a person, so I killed her, the jogger Katie Suarez,” Sayed Mohassib, 27, said during a brief sit-down Saturday at Rikers Island. “I didn’t know her, she was just there,” Mohassib said, his hair disheveled and his khaki jumpsuit unbuttoned at the chest to show his tiger, shark and Allah tattoos. “Two days before it happened, Allah told me I had to kill a person.” … The devout Muslim invoked Allah’s name five times during an interview that lasted less than five minutes.

"What is wrong with you" and it's just them quoting what the murderer said... — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) November 22, 2026

Technically, he didn't say "Allah made me do it." He said, "Allah told me to kill a person." Get it right, New York Post.

@harrysiegel @nypost Quotes are fascism. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 22, 2026

@harrysiegel @nypost Why are you blaming the post for reporting for what he said? Shouldn't you blame the murderer for murdering and saying it? — Duffyevsky ☦ (@TheIllegit) November 22, 2026

@harrysiegel @nypost Did they make up the quote? What specifically bothers you here? — m. stanfield (@resetbasis) November 23, 2026

@harrysiegel @nypost The fact that he had no problem taking the Lord's name in vain while chastising the Post for reporting on Muslims sums it all up so perfectly, doesn't it? — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) November 22, 2026

@harrysiegel @nypost I do not believe the NY Post murdered someone. Maybe your attention is on the wrong party. — Mark Bearor🇺🇸 (@MarkBearor) November 23, 2026

@harrysiegel @nypost How dare the New York Post publish direct quotes from a maniacal violent extremist. — Jay Tuckerson (@MyBanningCareer) November 22, 2026

@harrysiegel @nypost Harry, can you articulate your objection to @nypost? I am at a loss as to what it may be, other than a generalized “don’t make Islam look bad”. — Pete Brown (@monskybrown) November 22, 2026

Advertisement

This is a great opportunity for the moderate Muslim community to denounce Mohassib and his actions. Mamdani should say something. Then again, Mamdani visited convicts on Rikers Island to break fast for Ramadan this spring and said it was "one of the most meaningful evenings " that he's had as mayor. He's also famous for expressing his sadness in August over the death at Rikers Island of Clarence Woodward, who was being held on murder charges related to a 2024 meat-cleaver killing in the Bronx.

@harrysiegel @nypost Dude: Sudden Jihad Syndrome is a matter of great public interest. Public safety. Muslims can and do pop off. — The Armpit of Truth (@psychmystic) November 22, 2026

@harrysiegel @nypost @grok why does an accurate quote upset Harry? Did Norm know? — Gene Harrogate (@MrGeneHarrogate) November 22, 2026

@harrysiegel @nypost Direct quotes....TERRIBLE JOURNALISM. They should clearly have buried this as far down as possible like they @nytimes . — What a joke! (@cityholdout) November 22, 2026

@harrysiegel @nypost Are you going to be okay? Do facts hurt? — Alex (@AToggs) November 22, 2026

@harrysiegel @nypost Would it make you feel better if he said Jesus made him? — Megan Martin MD, MPH (@Megmd514) November 22, 2026

@harrysiegel @nypost Oh so now we're supposed to NOT center the voices of the oppressed and colonized POC class? — Dirt Bike Culture Enjoyer (@Fr0mTheNewW0rld) November 22, 2026

Advertisement

@harrysiegel @nypost Norm MacDonald could not be reached for comment. — David Klug (@davidklugFL) November 23, 2026

The alleged murderer is obviously insane, and The New York Post is just perpetuating Islamophobia by quoting a madman who doesn't represent the Islamic community on its front page. Are we doing this right?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.