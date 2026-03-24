NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Visits Criminals on Rikers Island for Ramadan

I had to check with Grok … Ramadan ended five days ago, but it seems like it lasted longer than Black History Month and Pride Month put together. This year, it's especially high-profile since New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a Muslim and has broken bread at the governor's mansion with some clown who flashed the ISIS sign.

Advertisement

I've been writing a lot recently about how John Cleese is to Islamophobia as J.K. Rowling is to transphobia — neither one gives a damn about being canceled for speaking up about men in women's shelters and prisons and the Islamification of the U.K.

Speaking of Cleese, he came up recently in a thread where Mehdi Hasan claimed that the old "Islam isn't a race" line is "dumb and lazy."

Are you stupid or just bigoted? 1) The old 'Islam isn't a race' line is dumb and lazy because Muslims are largely a racial minority in the West. 2) Cleese never demonized Christians in real life or suggested they're not part of Britain. https://t.co/RvSaKP5zVC — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 23, 2026

I did not have Chris Cuomo on my Bingo card stepping into this one:

Can you point any societies that have been made better by an increase in Islamism? https://t.co/7nD7sSHO4q — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 23, 2026

As I've written about recently, there's a member of Parliament who's in hot water for saying that a mass public prayer by Muslim's in London's Trafalgar Square was an "act of domination." As I reported in a VIP piece you might have seen on Saturday, Mamdani presided over a mass public Muslim prayer service in New York's Prospect Park. You'd thought he'd have been able to find a mosque in which to do that.

I came across this Fox News report on Monday about Mamdani visiting convicts on Rikers Island to break fast for Ramadan. He says it was "one of the most meaningful evenings " that he's had as mayor.

🚨 BREAKING: Many New Yorkers are appalled after Ugandan Mayor Mamdani visited CRIMINALS on Rikers Island for Islamic Ramadan, while bypassing the victims of their crimes



"He visited INMATES, but hasn't visited ANY of their victims!"



Elections have consequences. YOU WERE WARNED pic.twitter.com/e5flNeoXf4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 22, 2026

To that, I can only say to New Yorkers, you knew what you were voting for.

Do New Yorkers have buyer’s remorse yet? — Hope for the best 🙏💙🙏 (@boudicca_uk2024) March 23, 2026

And you’ll never get rid of him now. Just look at London. — Brit Canuck (@English_Canuck) March 22, 2026

NYC peeps better get use to that appalled feeling. There will be more of that coming . — Kyyote (@Kyyote292525) March 22, 2026

Just working his base. — Dr Doh! (@pete_mcvei70) March 22, 2026

Please tell me that New Yorkers are not surprised?



No way can they be surprised! — Carrol Castille (@CarrolACastille) March 22, 2026

Advertisement

Visiting criminals while ignoring victims isn’t leadership—it’s a statement.



Accountability isn’t optional.



Citizens remember who stands with justice, not PR — Ifedayo (@Naija_RealTalk) March 22, 2026

It’s almost like he’s a communist and is doing exactly what we said he would. Their surprise highlights their ignorance. — FreedomAnnie (@allthegods2) March 22, 2026

Hasan, not that anyone cares, would think it's racist to be appalled. But Islam is not a race — I don't care if it's an old line.

***