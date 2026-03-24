NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Visits Criminals on Rikers Island for Ramadan

I had to check with Grok … Ramadan ended five days ago, but it seems like it lasted longer than Black History Month and Pride Month put together. This year, it's especially high-profile since New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a Muslim and has broken bread at the governor's mansion with some clown who flashed the ISIS sign.
I've been writing a lot recently about how John Cleese is to Islamophobia as J.K. Rowling is to transphobia — neither one gives a damn about being canceled for speaking up about men in women's shelters and prisons and the Islamification of the U.K.
Speaking of Cleese, he came up recently in a thread where Mehdi Hasan claimed that the old "Islam isn't a race" line is "dumb and lazy."
Are you stupid or just bigoted? 1) The old 'Islam isn't a race' line is dumb and lazy because Muslims are largely a racial minority in the West. 2) Cleese never demonized Christians in real life or suggested they're not part of Britain. https://t.co/RvSaKP5zVC— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 23, 2026
I did not have Chris Cuomo on my Bingo card stepping into this one:
Can you point any societies that have been made better by an increase in Islamism? https://t.co/7nD7sSHO4q— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 23, 2026
As I've written about recently, there's a member of Parliament who's in hot water for saying that a mass public prayer by Muslim's in London's Trafalgar Square was an "act of domination." As I reported in a VIP piece you might have seen on Saturday, Mamdani presided over a mass public Muslim prayer service in New York's Prospect Park. You'd thought he'd have been able to find a mosque in which to do that.
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I came across this Fox News report on Monday about Mamdani visiting convicts on Rikers Island to break fast for Ramadan. He says it was "one of the most meaningful evenings " that he's had as mayor.
🚨 BREAKING: Many New Yorkers are appalled after Ugandan Mayor Mamdani visited CRIMINALS on Rikers Island for Islamic Ramadan, while bypassing the victims of their crimes— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 22, 2026
"He visited INMATES, but hasn't visited ANY of their victims!"
Elections have consequences. YOU WERE WARNED pic.twitter.com/e5flNeoXf4
To that, I can only say to New Yorkers, you knew what you were voting for.
Do New Yorkers have buyer’s remorse yet?— Hope for the best 🙏💙🙏 (@boudicca_uk2024) March 23, 2026
And you’ll never get rid of him now. Just look at London.— Brit Canuck (@English_Canuck) March 22, 2026
NYC peeps better get use to that appalled feeling. There will be more of that coming .— Kyyote (@Kyyote292525) March 22, 2026
Just working his base.— Dr Doh! (@pete_mcvei70) March 22, 2026
Please tell me that New Yorkers are not surprised?— Carrol Castille (@CarrolACastille) March 22, 2026
No way can they be surprised!
Visiting criminals while ignoring victims isn’t leadership—it’s a statement.— Ifedayo (@Naija_RealTalk) March 22, 2026
Accountability isn’t optional.
Citizens remember who stands with justice, not PR
It’s almost like he’s a communist and is doing exactly what we said he would. Their surprise highlights their ignorance.— FreedomAnnie (@allthegods2) March 22, 2026
Hasan, not that anyone cares, would think it's racist to be appalled. But Islam is not a race — I don't care if it's an old line.
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