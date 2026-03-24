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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Visits Criminals on Rikers Island for Ramadan

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

I had to check with Grok … Ramadan ended five days ago, but it seems like it lasted longer than Black History Month and Pride Month put together. This year, it's especially high-profile since New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a Muslim and has broken bread at the governor's mansion with some clown who flashed the ISIS sign.

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I've been writing a lot recently about how John Cleese is to Islamophobia as J.K. Rowling is to transphobia — neither one gives a damn about being canceled for speaking up about men in women's shelters and prisons and the Islamification of the U.K. 

Speaking of Cleese, he came up recently in a thread where Mehdi Hasan claimed that the old "Islam isn't a race" line is "dumb and lazy."

I did not have Chris Cuomo on my Bingo card stepping into this one:

As I've written about recently, there's a member of Parliament who's in hot water for saying that a mass public prayer by Muslim's in London's Trafalgar Square was an "act of domination." As I reported in a VIP piece you might have seen on Saturday, Mamdani presided over a mass public Muslim prayer service in New York's Prospect Park. You'd thought he'd have been able to find a mosque in which to do that.

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I came across this Fox News report on Monday about Mamdani visiting convicts on Rikers Island to break fast for Ramadan. He says it was "one of the most meaningful evenings " that he's had as mayor.

To that, I can only say to New Yorkers, you knew what you were voting for.

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Hasan, not that anyone cares, would think it's racist to be appalled. But Islam is not a race — I don't care if it's an old line.

***

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FOX NEWS ISLAM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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