Yesterday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that he would be fulfilling his campaign promise to close Rikers Island Prison.

A few years ago Mamdani said achieving this goal could put about 1,000 inmates at Rikers back on the streets of NYC:

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Less is More restricts incarceration for non-criminal technical parole violations. Implementation of Less is More means 1,000 people on Rikers would be eligible for release. We passed this bill in the legislature, it’s on @GovKathyHochul’s desk. She must sign it today. — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) September 13, 2021

So enough voters thought all that was enough of a good idea to put this guy in the mayor's office, eh? But at least Mamdani made the city safer by banning horse-drawn carriages.

After the prison is closed, something else is reportedly under consideration.

🚨 JUST IN: Exclusive Report🚨 According to sources at City Hall, the mayor's office is allegedly looking into a program that would pay members of the public to house formerly incarcerated individuals in their private residences after their release from Rikers Island. I'm told the mayor's office is looking for ways to move as many inmates out of Rikers Island as possible to reduce the jail's population. This is reportedly another step by the administration toward its goal of closing Rikers Island. More to come as I learn additional details. I was joking about this the other day but it looks like my joke might have become a reality. — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) November 21, 2026

One question comes to mind:

What could go wrong? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 21, 2026

We don't know where the released inmates will end up, but we know where they WON'T be welcomed:

I vote they all go to Gracie mansion and we lock the gate — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 21, 2026

Also what are the odds that liberal celebrities who applauded Mamdani's Rikers announcement will be happy to take part in a possible "adopt a former inmate" program.

This is a good thing. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) November 20, 2026

Hey @BenStiller here’s your chance to step up and house an inmate from Riker’s Island. Can’t wait to watch you sign up. — Ms.Channing (@channingms1) November 21, 2026

::Crickets::

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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