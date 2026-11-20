

If you've seen many movies set in New York City, especially romantic comedies, but pretty much any movie, including the original Ghostbusters, you know that the horse-drawn carriages in Central Park are as iconic an emblem of the city as the Empire State Building is, or the World Trade Center once was.

Advertisement

Well, Mayor Saddam Mamdani's buddies took care of eliminating the World Trade Center 25 years ago, and now it is his turn to destroy yet another beloved institution of the city and of America.

Yesterday, Hizzoner grinned from ear to ear as he announced that those horses and their drivers are now BANNED in New York.

Mamdani officially bans horse carriages, ending century-old Central Park tradition https://t.co/XtYw9r4Q6h https://t.co/dzueiqsIJd — New York Post (@nypost) November 19, 2026

Yep, how's that "affordability" you voted for working out for you, NYC?

According to The New York Post, the reason behind the ban was one accident — ONE — in which a tourist was killed by a runaway carriage.

News of the ban started circulating in October. President Trump, who knows beloved New York City traditions better than anyone, posted about it on Truth Social at that time.

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: By stroke of pen, Ugandan NYC Mayor Mamdani has ENDED the century-plus long tradition of Central Park Horse-drawn Carriages PRESIDENT TRUMP: "So sad to see the beloved Central Park Horse-drawn Carriage Industry ending after over a Century, based largely on one tragic accident. When there is a car accident in the area, of which there are many, they don’t stop cars from entering the Park. So why would they stop the Carriages? It was a Great Tradition. Another piece of History that’s gone. It will be missed! President DONALD J. TRUMP" — last month The carriages must be OFF city streets by June 1, 2028, and about 200 drivers, owners and stable hands lose their livelihoods The drivers' union filed a federal lawsuit just MINUTES after he signed it! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2026

In other words, Mamdani was just looking for an excuse to get rid of something that everyone loves. One of his predecessors, Bill de Blasio, another Communist, also had tried to get rid of them for years.

This is what Marxists excel at.

Just look at the grin on his face as he signs the bill that will put more than 200 New Yorkers out of work. It's a dead giveaway.

Little by little, over time, the old traditions are banned “for the common good.” — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 19, 2026

According to The Post, Mamdani has pledged to provide "job retraining" for all of the drivers and stable hands who will be out of work.

Which sounds an awful lot like "learn to code" to us.

As for what will happen to the horses themselves, we shudder to think about it.

Hey guys, when the horses inevitably get put down because of this, make sure you're ready with that one Mamdani picture. — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) November 19, 2026

If that happens, Mamdani will surely be sporting a face-splitting grin again.

Slowly, strategically, systematically ending all American traditions. That’s all that matters to them. The frog is starting to boil. Are you ready to push back yet? https://t.co/gcF2H2WSGA — Frontierism (@frontierism) November 19, 2026

The horse drivers and their union are reportedly pushing back with a federal lawsuit, but we're not sure what chance of success they stand.

Advertisement

As a horse owner who has purchased a horse from a carriage company, I can attest that their living conditions can sometimes be less than ideal. The point here is that he could have worked to improve the situation instead of tearing down an American institution. Which is his goal. — spartanqueen100 (@spartanqueen100) November 19, 2026

A few people noted that the conditions the horses live in are not the best.

The only problem is that those living conditions were not cited by Mamdani or anyone in his administration as a reason behind the ban.

He doesn't care about the horses. He only cares about destroying America from within.

Of course he wants to abolish American traditions because he’s a Ugandan communist — Patriot Girl 🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🤍💙 (@Grid_Girl31) November 19, 2026

Hundreds of jobs lost and the horses will be sent for slaughter.



Great job…… — Angry Aunty 🇦🇺 (@auntyneville665) November 20, 2026

We can't wait until he bans the ice skating rink and Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center within the next month.

And we're only half joking about that. We all know he'd love to.

Next up: @NYCMayor @ZohranKMamdani will ban dogs. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 19, 2026

We're not laughing. He'd love to do that too.

What was so bad about the horse carriages? Am I missing something? — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) November 19, 2026

Advertisement

Only the fact that Marxists love to destroy.

The more beloved a tradition is, the more they want to tear it down.

New York is banning horse carriages now? We told you communism isn't fun! https://t.co/yLd0KeUURl — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) November 19, 2026

Are you feeling "the warm embrace of collectivism" yet, New York?

How are you liking it so far?

Mamdani has banned all horse carriages from NY. He is literally dismantling Western traditions brick by brick. https://t.co/FnYPoS460A — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) November 20, 2026

Ban horse carriages ✅ Ban abortions ❌ Glad NYC has their priorities set 🙄 — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) November 19, 2026

It's too late. The Trojan Horse is already within the city walls. And, just like with Laocoön and Cassandra in the original story, the city ignored all the warnings.

It's only going to get worse from here.

As for the movie business, they can say goodbye to any scenes of a charming horse ride through the park at Christmas.

But we're sure the next rom-com will be a great hit when it depicts a man and woman engaging in New York's new romantic tradition: answering a call to prayer ... with the woman in a full burqa.





Advertisement

============================================

Related:

Thirty Minutes of HELL: Jake Tapper Announces eBay Auction to Zoom With Your Favorite Journos

FAKE NEWS ALERT! Colombian President Smacks Down the NYTimes for Publishing Outright Lies

Alex Padilla Promises a Democracy Where Elon Musk (and ONLY Elon Musk) Can't 'Buy Elections'

Sarah Longwell and The Bulwark Continue Their EPIC Meltdown After Telling People Who They Are

It's Not That Democrats Don't Know Nationalized Healthcare Is a Nightmare ... That's Their Goal

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.