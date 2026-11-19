Nicholas Kristof is a generous sort … almost every piece he writes for The New York Times he ends up giving away to non-subscribers as gift articles; they're that important. In his latest piece, he tracks down deportees who were "vanished" by the Trump administration to South Sudan and found them locked up and allegedly famished.

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Last year President Trump "disappeared" a group of immigrants to South Sudan, prompting a Supreme Court case. The deportees then vanished for more than a year. I found them, locked up, held incommunicado, and famished--and I hope the Justices take note. https://t.co/VabKeRfiCW — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) November 18, 2026

@NickKristof "a group of immigrants" is a strange way to say "violent criminals" Sounds like the kind of thing you'd say when you want readers to conjure up images of poor, dirty faced innocents just trying to survive, and not rapists, murderers, drug traffickers — PoliticalBarnacle (@CivicMindedTurd) November 19, 2026

@NickKristof thank you for caring for illegals and not giving a crap about Americans — terrylockwood (@terrylockwood) November 19, 2026

@NickKristof I also hope everyone here illegally who doesn't want to end up in South Sudan takes note. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) November 19, 2026

@NickKristof And what crimes had they committed whilst living illegally in the US, or, had any of them committed serious enough crimes in their own country, that they weren't being allowed to be deported back to said home country? — Barbara (@Bakerygal22) November 19, 2026

Let's meet some of these poor souls:

A summary of the subjects of the Dog Rap Guy's sob story: 1. Enrique Arias-Hierro (Cuba) -- Convicted of homicide, armed robbery, strong-arm robbery, kidnapping, and false impersonation of a law enforcement officer. Additional Florida records document robbery, kidnapping, and impersonating an officer. 2. Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Quiñones (Cuba) -- Convicted of attempted first-degree murder with a weapon, battery, larceny, cocaine possession, and cocaine trafficking. 3. Thongxay Nilakout (Laos) -- Convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and attempted murder. As a 17-year-old in 1994, he shot and killed German tourist Gisela Pfleger (and wounded her husband) during a robbery in California; sentenced to life. Later became eligible for parole under U.S. Supreme Court juvenile-sentencing rulings and was released after decades in prison. He was subsequently deported; by October 2026 he had been repatriated to Laos. 4. Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez (Mexico) -- Convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life confinement. Later reported as repatriated to Mexico. 5. Dian Peter Domach (South Sudan) -- South Sudanese national. US convictions included robbery and possession of a firearm (roughly 8 years), possession of burglar’s tools and a defaced firearm (about 18 months), and driving under the influence. Later released by South Sudanese authorities. 6. Kyaw Mya (Myanmar/Burma) -- Convicted of lascivious acts with a child under 12; sentenced to 10 years and paroled after about four years. 7. Nyo Myint (Myanmar/Burma) -- Allowed to settled in the US as a resettled refugee in 2016, later convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving a mentally and physically incapacitated victim, with additional aggravated assault charges. 8. Tuan Thanh Phan (Vietnam) -- Convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree assault; sentenced to 22 years. He was later released from South Sudanese detention and returned to Vietnam. — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) November 19, 2026

The post continues:

… impersonating an officer. 2. Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Quiñones (Cuba) -- Convicted of attempted first-degree murder with a weapon, battery, larceny, cocaine possession, and cocaine trafficking. 3. Thongxay Nilakout (Laos) -- Convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and attempted murder. As a 17-year-old in 1994, he shot and killed German tourist Gisela Pfleger (and wounded her husband) during a robbery in California; sentenced to life. Later became eligible for parole under U.S. Supreme Court juvenile-sentencing rulings and was released after decades in prison. He was subsequently deported; by October 2026 he had been repatriated to Laos. 4. Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez (Mexico) -- Convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life confinement. Later reported as repatriated to Mexico. 5. Dian Peter Domach (South Sudan) -- South Sudanese national. US convictions included robbery and possession of a firearm (roughly 8 years), possession of burglar’s tools and a defaced firearm (about 18 months), and driving under the influence. Later released by South Sudanese authorities. 6. Kyaw Mya (Myanmar/Burma) -- Convicted of lascivious acts with a child under 12; sentenced to 10 years and paroled after about four years. 7. Nyo Myint (Myanmar/Burma) -- Allowed to settle in the US as a resettled refugee in 2016, later convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving a mentally and physically incapacitated victim, with additional aggravated assault charges. 8. Tuan Thanh Phan (Vietnam) -- Convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree assault; sentenced to 22 years. He was later released from South Sudanese detention and returned to Vietnam.

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Kristof's Christian conservative colleague at The Times, David French, urges everyone to read every word of Kristof's piece.

Please read every word of Nick's piece. — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 19, 2026

@DavidAFrench The dog rape guy? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 19, 2026

@DavidAFrench The dog rape guy? Nah. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 19, 2026

@DavidAFrench How many dog rapes in this one? — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) November 19, 2026

@DavidAFrench David, I don't think I'm going to read a piece by a guy who pushed an IDF dog rape conspiracy while the rest of your employer just looked away. Thanks. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 19, 2026

@DavidAFrench Yeah, no. Go fuck yourself with one of Nick’s fictional rape dog cocks. — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) November 19, 2026

@DavidAFrench Yeah now the guy who was claiming dog rape is the guy we should take as a credible source. — Ed (@Edward_Lyle305) November 19, 2026

@DavidAFrench No I’m not going to read a notorious fabulist who claimed Israel trained dogs to rape people. https://t.co/QZNjjvrwZI — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) November 19, 2026

@DavidAFrench This is the guy who published the dog rape story. So, no, not going to read it. And it's his fault why I won't ever read his bullshit again. — Derek (Recovering 🧀 Addict) 🇺🇲 (@DerekM121) November 19, 2026

@DavidAFrench Why would I believe - or for that matter even read - anything the “dog rape” guy writes? This is why your selective outrage fails to work on anybody… You decry misinformation and journalistic dishonesty, but you promote the most egregious offenders when it suits your purposes. — BearConnoisseur (@HeartCuteBears) November 19, 2026

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@DavidAFrench Kristof has zero credibility. Zero. He doesn’t regain credibility he lost just because he writes something you agree with. No one should ever trust him to report about anything, ever, on any topic. He’s an empty skin rag draped over bullshit. — Ze’ev Dwarfman 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@thewookieewon) November 19, 2026

We should never let up on Amy McGrath for mistaking the flag of the Philippines for the Russian flag, and we should never let Kristof live down his piece claiming the IDF had trained dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners.

The Times will fly Kristof to South Sudan to meet with murderers and rapists, but we have yet to see him visit an Angel Family and interview them.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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