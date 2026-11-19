

In America, it is pretty well established that The New York Times (and most of the legacy media) are not journalists. They're propagandists.

But it's always heartening to see that this fact is becoming common knowledge outside of the United States as well.

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Yesterday, the Times tried to publish another hit piece about the Trump administration. This time, the objective was to force the narrative that the president has ruined America's standing in the world, specifically in Colombia, by fighting narcoterrorism.

Scoop: Colombia rejects agreement for joint US military ops to target drug cartels. In response, Hegseth cut short his trip to Bogotá today Colombia’s military is the best in LatAm. This is a huge setback for the Pentagon’s plans in Latam & its drug war https://t.co/CaU90Gqsdq — Maria Abi-Habib (@Abihabib) November 18, 2026

Oooh, they've got a scoop!

Hilariously, Maria Abi-Habib bills herself as a "Pulitzer finalist" in her bio. Perhaps she doesn't realize that everyone knows all you need to do to become a Pulitzer finalist is submit an application and $75.

So, at least we know she's not broke.

More importantly, her story is pure, unadulterated BS. We know this because none other than Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella called it exactly that.

Es falsa la información publicada por The New York Times, según la cual yo rechacé un plan de cooperación con los Estados Unidos para realizar operaciones conjuntas contra el narcoterrorismo. NO HE RECHAZADO NINGUNA PROPUESTA DEL GOBIERNO DEL PRESIDENTE DONALD TRUMP. Por el contrario, Colombia y Estados Unidos mantienen una cooperación sólida y cada vez más estrecha en materia de seguridad, inteligencia y lucha contra los carteles de la droga y las organizaciones narcoterroristas. Nuestros requerimientos en materia de cooperación con los Estados Unidos siempre han estado enfocados en fortalecer las capacidades militares, tecnológicas, operacionales y de inteligencia de nuestra Fuerza Pública, no en solicitar la presencia de tropas extranjeras en territorio colombiano, asunto que, por lo demás, sería competencia del Congreso de la República. Contamos con unas Fuerzas Militares profesionales y experimentadas que necesitan más herramientas, tecnología y recursos para combatir con contundencia al narcoterrorismo. Cualquier decisión se adelantará respetando nuestra Constitución, la soberanía nacional y los procedimientos legales correspondientes. Nuestra alianza con los Estados Unidos está más fuerte que nunca y tenemos un enemigo común: EL NARCOTERRORISMO. ¡Firme por la Patria! ¡Viva Cristo Rey! (A.D.L.E.) 🇨🇴🐅 — Abelardo De La Espriella (@ABDELAESPRIELLA) November 19, 2026

Here is an English translation of President De La Espriella's full post:

The information published by The New York Times, claiming that I rejected a cooperation plan with the United States to carry out joint operations against narcoterrorism, is false.



I HAVE NOT REJECTED ANY PROPOSAL FROM PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S GOVERNMENT.



On the contrary, Colombia and the United States maintain strong and increasingly close cooperation on security, intelligence, and combating drug cartels and narcoterrorist organizations.



Our requests for cooperation with the United States have always focused on strengthening the military, technological, operational, and intelligence capabilities of our security forces, not on requesting the presence of foreign troops on Colombian territory, a matter that, moreover, would fall under the jurisdiction of the Congress of the Republic.



We have professional and experienced Armed Forces that need more tools, technology, and resources to fight narcoterrorism decisively.



Any decision will be made in accordance with our Constitution, national sovereignty, and the relevant legal procedures.



Our alliance with the United States is stronger than ever, and we have a common enemy: NARCOTERRORISM.



Stand firm for the Homeland!



Long live Christ the King!



(A.D.L.E.)

Whoopsies!

Perhaps Abi-Habib might have wanted to talk to anyone in De La Espriella's administration before going to press. Or her editors might have demanded that basic level of due diligence.

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Then again, they all may have been sick the day they taught journalism in journalism school.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth chimed in to remind the Colombian President that this is just what American leftist media does.

Amen, Mr. President. The fake news cannot help themselves. Totally false. Our partnership to defeat the narco-terrorists that threaten your country, and ours, is stronger than ever before. The @DeptofWar is with you all the way. 🇺🇸🇨🇴 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 19, 2026

They really can't help themselves. Not even a little bit.

The New York Times sometimes behaves like a gossip magazine with anonymous sources. 🐾 The gossip columnist who wrote that Hegseth “cut his Colombia trip short” because of some supposed diplomatic drama sounds like something you’d expect from a celebrity gossip outlet, not serious foreign policy reporting. — Basenji (@cryptobasenji) November 19, 2026

Frankly, that's an insult ... to the people who work at the National Enquirer and the Weekly World News.

Malparida Cloaca. — Adriana Martinez (@AdrianaVeterin) November 19, 2026

Ahem.

We'll, uhh, let our readers translate that post on their own.

(Spoiler alert: She's not calling the Times anything nice.)

Colombian President @ABDELAESPRIELLA calls out fake news from The New York Times @nytimes . He denies rejecting any proposal from the Trump administration and stresses that both countries remain committed to fighting drug cartels and terrorism. He also clarifies that Colombia has requested military support, technology, and intelligence, not U.S. troops on Colombian soil, which would require congressional approval. — Sofy Casas (@SofyCasas_) November 19, 2026

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... has requested military support, technology, and intelligence, not U.S. troops on Colombian soil, which would require congressional approval.

This is an important clarification. The "scoop" that Abi-Habib claimed to have was that the Colombian Congress rejected a U.S. proposal to put American boots on the ground there.

But according to De La Espriella, no such request or offer was made, let alone a Congressional vote rejecting the proposal.

But narrative is much more important to the Times than, you know, actual facts.

Increíble que el The New Yort Times publique una noticia falsa, ¿Con qué intención lo hace?

EE.UU es un gran amigo y aliado de Colombia 🙏 🇨🇴 — Julia (@julya140912) November 19, 2026

Unbelievable that The New Yort Times would publish a false story. What is their intention? The U.S. is a great friend and ally of Colombia

Poor Julia is just beginning to discover the ignominy of American legacy media.

She needn't worry. As long as Colombia has a "far-right" president like De La Espriella, she's going to see a lot more of this kind of agitprop.

El Tigre repels the lies of the US legacy media! Colombia's future is bright, allied with the United States...as neighbors, based on respect, shared values, and common interests. Love his signature: "Stand firm for the Homeland! Long live Christ the King! (A.D.L.E.) 🇨🇴🐅" — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) November 19, 2026

"El Tigre" is such a great nickname.

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It's almost as good as Javier Milei's "El Loco."

Weird the NY Times lied again and is corrected by the PRESIDENT OF COLOMBIA 🇨🇴 — Joe McCann (@joemccann) November 19, 2026

Yeah ... weird.

NYT finding out they can't just spew whatever nonsense they feel like vomiting out. — JessBlane1122 (@blane1122) November 19, 2026

Except that they will keep vomiting out nonsense.

Thankfully, most of the new governments in Central and South America (not counting the recent stolen election in Brazil) are onto them and won't let them get away with it.

El @nytimes quedó en ridículo mundial ante esa gran mentira. 🔥🐅 El tigre los puso en su lugar. — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) November 19, 2026

@nytimes was made a laughingstock worldwide by that big lie. The tiger put them in their place.

If there's one lesson we're sure that Abi-Habib and her fellow "journalists" at The New York Times will NOT learn, to their ongoing misfortune and ridicule, it is this:

Do not mess with El Tigre.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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