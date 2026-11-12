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CHUTZPAH: Obama's Wingman Thinks the DOJ Needs to Restore Its Reputation As a 'Neutral Body'

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 12, 2026 11:30 AM
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CHUTZPAH: Obama's Wingman Thinks the DOJ Needs to Restore Its Reputation As a 'Neutral Body'
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File


Zero shame. Zero self-awareness. And unflinching, disdainful arrogance. 

These words can describe most Democrats today, but if we look back to where this attitude toward America and Americans started, it began in earnest with Barack Obama, who thought of any citizen who wasn't on board with his "fundamental transformation" agenda as a "bitter clinger."

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That attitude permeated his entire administration, none more so than his Attorney General ... ahem ... we mean "wingman," Eric Holder. 

And they maintain that attitude to this day. Earlier this month, Holder appeared at the ironically titled "Crooked Con," a far-left (aka, Marxist) gathering in Washington, D.C., to talk about the Department of Justice. 

Watch below as the wingman, with a completely straight face, tries to posit that the DOJ needs to restore its reputation as a neutral body, saying that an attorney general who claims to work for the President or his administration is totally unacceptable.

No, seriously. 

This is what it looks and sounds like when the Left is unabashedly mocking Americans to our faces. We're only shocked that Holder didn't give the audience a sly wink and a grin as these words were coming out of his mouth. 

In case he has forgotten, rest assured that we did not. This was the same Eric Holder a little over a decade ago: 

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"My boy."

The things they say when they think the rest of us aren't listening. 

And they still are. 

On the contrary, he is supremely proud of himself for being Obama's wingman, something that current Attorney General Todd Blanche has never claimed about Trump nor shown in his actions. 

But Holder doesn't care. Projection is a tried-and-true leftist tactic. 

Remember, it's not hypocrisy to them because they believe that the rules only apply to others, never to themselves. 

We feel like we're taking crazy pills, and we're certain that was Holder's intention. 

We apologize for the salty language, but when a post is accurate, it's accurate. 

And that one is accurate AF. 

The backdrop truly is an unintentional work of art: Holder speaking in front of a step-and-repeat banner with the words "Crooked Con." 

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We couldn't make it up if we tried. 

We can say that. We can also say "Trayvon Martin." 

...would convict. They were forced, in part under DOJ pressure, to re-investigate twice until they came up with an indictment. The accused was exonerated by the jury because it was an open and shut case of self-defense. Neutral body, indeed.

And we can say "Ferguson, Missouri." And we can say "James Rosen." 

And we can say many other words that show Holder's DOJ as being anything BUT a neutral body. 

It would be, if the Democrats hadn't already moved way beyond satire and parody. 

But just in case anyone recently fell off the turnip truck and thinks Holder might have turned over a new leaf since his wingman days, here's one more gem he offered at Crooked Con: 

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And, just as they were before, Obama and his puppeteers like Eric Holder are going to be behind ALL of it. 

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | TODD BLANCHE

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