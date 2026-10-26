Harmeet K. Dhillon Has Just ONE WORD for Obama's Wingman Eric Holder THREATENING Her Staff (WATCH)

If you ever want to see a real authoritarian, look no further than socialists like Eric Holder. Most recently, Holder tried to help Democrats steal the voices, votes, and representation from half of Virginia, so we're not exactly surprised to see him openly talking about getting rid of the people Harmeet Dhillon has hired at the DOJ.

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You know, the Civil Rights division?

Yeah, this is actually pretty scary, especially coming from this a-hole.

Watch:

Obama’s AG just laid out the Democratic plan. Eric Holder on MS NOW about Harmeet Dhillon's hires at DOJ: "They got to go. They just got to go. This is not a time for timidity." They want the power back to purge. https://t.co/XRD9J6wkPT — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 25, 2026

No time for timidity? Why not? Has he figured out their plan for a socialist takeover is failing? Is he angry that woke 1 and now 2 are both being rejected by sane Americans and all he has are the crazies who don't know if they're men or women and ignorant lefties devoid of history and basic math?

Dhillon just had one word for open authoritarianism like this:

Wow — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 25, 2026

Wow, indeed.

Interesting. Which historical “norms” does Holder want to restore at DOJ? The era when the Attorney General mobilized the FBI against parents who spoke up at school board meetings for objecting to policies that put boys on girls’ sports teams, made children share intimate spaces with the opposite sex, and taught kids to feel shame over their skin color? Those norms? — Leigh Ann O'Neill (@LaLONeill) October 26, 2026

They've done a ton of groundwork to destroy the family unit and country in general ... and they're angry it may all fall apart thanks to one Donald J. Trump.

Always seems like the current election is the most important of our lives; probably because Democrats are willing to go lower and lower to get what they want.

If you haven't voted, please do.

Make plans to vote.

The country may well depend on it.

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Can't MAKE This Up: Fani Willis Falls Victim to Voter Fraud, and the Fraud Itself IS Perfection

Abdul El-Sayed's Obama Photo-Op Can’t Hide the Record He's Trying to Delete (or His Obama Disdain)

SHE MAD: Dana Bash Tries SHAMING AG Blanche With the Constitution and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (Watch)



USA! USA! USA! Elissa Slotkin Threatening Young Republicans Has OFFICIALLY Backfired (WATCH)

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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