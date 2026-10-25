USA! USA! USA! Elissa Slotkin Threatening Young Republicans Officially Backfires and It's GLORIOUS

If Elissa Slotkin thought she could passive-aggressively threaten young Republicans ... she thought wrong.

It's painfully obvious she is clueless about who these young people are, what they believe in, and why they are Republicans in the first place. Nah, she's used to young people who are easily controlled, think what she wants them to think, and most importantly, vote how she wants them to vote.

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Like many Democrats, Slotkin is an authoritarian and assumes she's the smartest person in the room so controlling people is doing them a favor.

Yeah, she sucks.

And she's created a monster.

Watch:

BYRON DONALDS HAMMERS DAVID JOLLY @ByronDonalds says Florida’s future is about giving young people the chance to buy a home, start a family, and build their own “Florida dream.” Then he turns to David Jolly, accusing him of changing positions as he changed parties — including on abortion and the Second Amendment. “David Jolly is a fraud.” Donalds says Jolly once called himself a staunch defender of the Second Amendment but now takes a very different position. “You know who cares about the Second Amendment? You do, and I do.” His promise: “We will always protect the Second Amendment.” @RepDonaldsPress — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 23, 2026

We love that Donalds is framed by young Republicans.

We love that they cheered the way they did.

And we especially love how this proves what Slotkin said is backfiring in real time.

My Next Governor!! LFG!! https://t.co/Hn8x8hgV27 — Greg (@greg_gr16336) October 25, 2026

Huzzah.

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