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USA! USA! USA! Elissa Slotkin Threatening Young Republicans Officially Backfires and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 25, 2026 10:16 AM
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USA! USA! USA! Elissa Slotkin Threatening Young Republicans Officially Backfires and It's GLORIOUS
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If Elissa Slotkin thought she could passive-aggressively threaten young Republicans ... she thought wrong.

It's painfully obvious she is clueless about who these young people are, what they believe in, and why they are Republicans in the first place. Nah, she's used to young people who are easily controlled, think what she wants them to think, and most importantly, vote how she wants them to vote.

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Like many Democrats, Slotkin is an authoritarian and assumes she's the smartest person in the room so controlling people is doing them a favor.

Yeah, she sucks.

And she's created a monster. 

Watch:

We love that Donalds is framed by young Republicans.

We love that they cheered the way they did.

And we especially love how this proves what Slotkin said is backfiring in real time.

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Huzzah.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | BYRON DONALDS | FLORIDA | SECOND AMENDMENT

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