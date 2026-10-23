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Just GUESS How Jake Tapper Covered VA State Senator Louise Lucas' Drug Trafficking Arrest (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 23, 2026 3:10 PM
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Just GUESS How Jake Tapper Covered VA State Senator Louise Lucas' Drug Trafficking Arrest (WATCH)
Twitchy

CNN’s Jake Tapper has a very specific talent: he can stare at a mountain of evidence and still find a way to frame it as suspicious only when the target is a Democrat. 

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He can also find a way to blame Trump, but that's another story.

The latest example involves Virginia’s powerful Democrat state senator L. Louise Lucas, the longtime president pro tempore who helped drive her party’s aggressive redistricting push.

Yeah, she's special.

When federal agents searched her offices and cannabis-related businesses earlier this year, Tapper and his usual rotation of guests treated the whole thing like another obvious political hit job. Never mind that multiple outlets reported the investigation actually began during the Biden administration. The narrative was simple: Trump’s DOJ was weaponizing law enforcement against a prominent critic. End of story. Or so Tapper’s coverage suggested. 

Then the indictment dropped. A federal grand jury charged Lucas, members of her family, and associates with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute large quantities of marijuana, money laundering, and related offenses. Prosecutors allege she used her legislative clout to shield and enrich a family cannabis enterprise. The charging documents are detailed enough that even Tapper, on air, conceded he found them “interesting” and notably strong. And yet the caveats arrived right on schedule.

Watch:

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Post continues:

... he made sure to tell viewers that he found it “interesting” the charging documents were so strong, but she’s nonetheless “a Trump critic,” and it’s also “interesting” Lucas’s daughter is on the Virginia ballot in a local election

Viewers were helpfully reminded that Lucas is a Trump critic. They were also informed that one of her daughters happens to be on the ballot in a local election. The implication was clear enough: yes, the paperwork looks bad, but let’s not lose sight of the political context that matters most to certain corners of cable news. 

Strong evidence is “interesting.” 

A Democrat’s partisan résumé is somehow more interesting. 

This is the Tapper special. When documents implicate the wrong people, the default setting is skepticism about the process. When the process produces results that are inconvenient for the preferred narrative, the focus shifts to motive, timing, and the personal politics of the accused. The actual allegations — running a multi-year marijuana enterprise while holding a senior legislative post, laundering proceeds, and allegedly leveraging public office for private gain — get the soft treatment. 

So damn predictable.

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Related:

LOL! How Troy Jackson Treats Women at Event MEANT to Repair His Image With Women Is a TRAIN WRECK

Another Woke FAIL —> Former DOJ Lackey Says Trump Targeted Louise Lucas Because She's a Black Woman

WHOA: Ilhan Omar’s Marriage Timeline Is a Mess PLUS HER Sister’s Marriage License Proves PROBLEMATIC

HOOBOY! Louise Lucas Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering Case May Involve OTHER VA Lawmakers

Brown-Shirt Elissa Slotkin Officially Goes FULL FASCIST Even While Trying to Play the Victim

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | VIRGINIA

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