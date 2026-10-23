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Another Woke FAIL —> Former DOJ Lackey Says Trump Targeted Louise Lucas Because She's a Black Woman

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 23, 2026 1:35 PM
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Another Woke FAIL —> Former DOJ Lackey Says Trump Targeted Louise Lucas Because She's a Black Woman
Twitchy

When we first saw this post from former DOJ attorney Liz Oyer, we were convinced it had to be a parody. People on the left have been saying a lot of stupid stuff for a long time and most of it we can put into a bucket called STUPID WOKE ... Then we point and laugh at the person who said it.

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But this goes beyond so much of what we've seen in the past.

She not only thought this, but thought it was such a profound statement that she got on X and wrote it for millions of people to see.

Yes, this is all about Lucas being a black woman ... especially since, you know, it was Biden who started the investigation in 2024 before Trump became president.

Beyond parody. Right here.

Now that's accurate.

But Trump or something? Don't look at us, we just work here.

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What they said. ^

Heh.

Sounds pretty racist to us.

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HOOBOY! Louise Lucas Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering Case May Involve OTHER VA Lawmakers

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DONALD TRUMP | SENATE | VIRGINIA

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