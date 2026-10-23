Another Woke FAIL —> Former DOJ Lackey Says Trump Targeted Louise Lucas Because She's a Black Woman

When we first saw this post from former DOJ attorney Liz Oyer, we were convinced it had to be a parody. People on the left have been saying a lot of stupid stuff for a long time and most of it we can put into a bucket called STUPID WOKE ... Then we point and laugh at the person who said it.

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But this goes beyond so much of what we've seen in the past.

She not only thought this, but thought it was such a profound statement that she got on X and wrote it for millions of people to see.

The indictment of Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas is a case study in racism, sexism, and hypocrisy. The charges relate to her efforts to secure a state cannabis sale license—and she is being held to a standard that does not apply to Donald Trump and his family. https://t.co/n0z1abZsYK — Liz Oyer (@lawyeroyer) October 22, 2026

Yes, this is all about Lucas being a black woman ... especially since, you know, it was Biden who started the investigation in 2024 before Trump became president.

Beyond parody. Right here.

@lawyeroyer That damn racist Biden https://t.co/yfqQVCchMY — Michael Long (@mikedlong5150) October 23, 2026

Now that's accurate.

@lawyeroyer So the Grand Jury was full of racist sexists? Is that where you are going with this? No wonder the dumbest law school grads become Public Defenders. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 23, 2026

But Trump or something? Don't look at us, we just work here.

@lawyeroyer She was corrupt as hell. Race has nothing to do with it, you race baiting idiot. No one is above the law, not even corrupt old ladies. Your race card is declined. It doesn’t work any more. Nobody cares. — Nunya Bizniz (@Justdontcare757) October 22, 2026

What they said. ^

Heh.

@lawyeroyer So a black woman who commits multiple felonies shouldn’t be held accountable for her crimes because she’s a woman and she’s black?? — CuriousAmerican (@CuriousAmerikan) October 23, 2026

Sounds pretty racist to us.

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