Did NO ONE Look at This IMAGE?! Unfortunate (and HILARIOUS) Ossoff/Obama Campaign Poster Goes VIRAL

Full disclosure, we started writing about this unfortunate bit of marketing for an upcoming Jon Ossoff rally yesterday but couldn't decide if this was real or not. When we researched, we found that this rally is indeed happening and that the artwork itself is floating around.

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Now, whether it's floating around because someone missed the very obvious embarrassing tone OR if it really is legit and someone somewhere missed how awkward this reads, we can't say for sure.

But wow, we had to share it because ... yeah. LOL.

Take a look, you'll see why.

OBAMA BOTTOMS OSSOFF 😳 https://t.co/NM9COPINC5 — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 22, 2026

Ummm.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

HA.

Heck, we were so uncertain about whether or not this was real that we asked Grok, and this is what he said (yes, in our minds Grok is a dude):

It is not the primary official graphic used on the Mobilize registration page (that one is a blue, stars-and-stripes “UNITED for GEORGIA” design). Campaigns and parties routinely put out multiple versions of promotional art, and this one is clearly intended as campaign material for the real October 28 rally rather than a fabricated fake event. So: the poster is real in the sense that it is a legitimate promotional image circulating for an actual announced rally. It is not an official Mobilize header graphic, but the content and details match the real event.

Ha HA again.

We got nothin'.

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