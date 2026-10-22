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An ANGRY Elf! Abdul El-Sayed SNAPS and Comes So UNGLUED Debating Mike Rogers It's Honestly SCARY

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 22, 2026 12:50 PM
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An ANGRY Elf! Abdul El-Sayed SNAPS and Comes So UNGLUED Debating Mike Rogers It's Honestly SCARY
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Abdul El-Sayed appears to have a real problem with controlling his anger.

It likely stems from the fact that he doesn't feel like anyone should be able to question him. That, or maybe he's just a serious a-hole. 

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But likely a little of both.

It's rare to see a politician lose their cool in general, but to lash out in anger during a televised debate not two weeks out from the midterms? A seriously bad look.

And honestly sort of scary — someone with this bad of a temperature has no business being in any sort of elected office.

He spent the entire debate being angry, rolling his eyes, and throwing mini-tantrums. 

Funny how temperamental liars really are, and not funny ha-ha.

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An angry elf! 

That works.

Honest people never have to remember what they said or did. 

Liars on the other hand ... 

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN

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