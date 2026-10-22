An ANGRY Elf! Abdul El-Sayed SNAPS and Comes So UNGLUED Debating Mike Rogers It's Honestly SCARY

Abdul El-Sayed appears to have a real problem with controlling his anger.

It likely stems from the fact that he doesn't feel like anyone should be able to question him. That, or maybe he's just a serious a-hole.

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But likely a little of both.

It's rare to see a politician lose their cool in general, but to lash out in anger during a televised debate not two weeks out from the midterms? A seriously bad look.

And honestly sort of scary — someone with this bad of a temperature has no business being in any sort of elected office.

Abdul El-Sayed’s anger issues are on display for all of Michigan to see. This is deeply concerning. His temperament raises many questions. https://t.co/580bIozCHw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 22, 2026

He spent the entire debate being angry, rolling his eyes, and throwing mini-tantrums.

During the primary Abdul was caught deleting dozens of tweets calling to defund the police. He's having a brain malfunction while trying to speak in support of the police because he doesn't believe the consultant-fed lines. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 22, 2026

Funny how temperamental liars really are, and not funny ha-ha.

@SteveGuest I like how he started doing bird hands like a liberal woman at the end when he got frustrated 😂😂 — No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) October 22, 2026

@SteveGuest @TeamTrump Probably a south pole elf. — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) October 22, 2026

An angry elf!

That works.

@SteveGuest Amazing to see how easy it is to throw him off his memorized answers. — Ducky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@thatjerkme) October 22, 2026

Honest people never have to remember what they said or did.

Liars on the other hand ...

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