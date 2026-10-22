HOOBOY! Janice Dean Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE Breaking Her Silence on Ex-Bestie and #MeanGirl Megyn Kelly

It's official. Megyn Kelly has even lost Janice Dean.

You guys know Janice, yes? The kind, smiley, former weather presenter on Fox News who used to be best friends with Megyn? An absolute ray of sunshine, and we mean that most truly; we're not being snarky. Dean is lovely.

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She had to retire for health reasons.

Dean has been silent on Kelly's bizarre spiraling toward the dark side until now, and boy, howdy did she ever let her have it.

Take a look:

I’ve kept my mouth shut for a long time about #meangirl @megynkelly. She used to be one of my closest friends and then she ghosted me after she endorsed @andrewcuomo for mayor and I told her she broke my heart. Her comments about @1capplegate are disgusting. Having #MS for over 20 years, she knows how long it took for doctors to diagnose me. I think Christina is brave for telling the truth and I’m grateful she became a voice for so many of us. I will have much more to say about this when I’m well enough. I’ve been sick for several weeks in and out of the hospital but when I’m well enough I will comment more. https://t.co/INdc1kIaCh — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 21, 2026

Post continues:

... 20 years, she knows how long it took for doctors to diagnose me. I think Christina is brave for telling the truth and I’m grateful she became a voice for so many of us. I will have much more to say about this when I’m well enough. I’ve been sick for several weeks in and out of the hospital but when I’m well enough I will comment more.

If she was this fiery when she wasn't feeling great, imagine what she will say when she's well enough to really throw down.

*POPCORN*

Oh yeah. Incase you don’t know, I have #multiplesclerosis and I am one of those loser people @megynkelly refers to as wanting to talk about my diagnosis to help others. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 21, 2026

What was Megyn THINKING?

@JaniceDean @megynkelly @andrewcuomo @1capplegate Sorry you lost a friend, Janice, but at least you gained the truth. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 22, 2026

@JaniceDean @megynkelly @andrewcuomo @1capplegate 🙏🏽 — Dean Cain (@Deancain) October 22, 2026

@JaniceDean @megynkelly @andrewcuomo @1capplegate She has truly lost her moral compass. — Martha Do You Hear Yourself? (@Noregrets2024) October 22, 2026

This is the best way to put it. She has truly lost her moral compass. Bingo.

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