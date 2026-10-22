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HOOBOY! Janice Dean Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE Breaking Her Silence on Ex-Bestie and #MeanGirl Megyn Kelly

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 22, 2026 10:00 AM
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HOOBOY! Janice Dean Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE Breaking Her Silence on Ex-Bestie and #MeanGirl Megyn Kelly

It's official. Megyn Kelly has even lost Janice Dean.

You guys know Janice, yes? The kind, smiley, former weather presenter on Fox News who used to be best friends with Megyn? An absolute ray of sunshine, and we mean that most truly; we're not being snarky. Dean is lovely.

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She had to retire for health reasons.

Dean has been silent on Kelly's bizarre spiraling toward the dark side until now, and boy, howdy did she ever let her have it.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... 20 years, she knows how long it took for doctors to diagnose me. I think Christina is brave for telling the truth and I’m grateful she became a voice for so many of us. I will have much more to say about this when I’m well enough. I’ve been sick for several weeks in and out of the hospital but when I’m well enough I will comment more.

If she was this fiery when she wasn't feeling great, imagine what she will say when she's well enough to really throw down. 

*POPCORN*

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What was Megyn THINKING?

This is the best way to put it. She has truly lost her moral compass. Bingo.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | HEALTHCARE | MEGYN KELLY | MENTAL HEALTH

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