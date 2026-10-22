This Chick Is TOAST! Ilhan Omar Officially Makes Things WORSE Answering Bro Marriage Question -WATCH

Chris Hayes, of all people, finally put the long-running “she married her brother” allegations to Ilhan Omar on air, and she delivered the kind of exquisitely lawyered non-answer that makes you wonder why she even bothers showing up for interviews if she’s just going to audition for a future congressional ethics probe. Instead of the flat “no” a person with nothing to hide would offer, America got the verbal equivalent of a shrug and a “that’s above my pay grade,” which is a bold strategy from someone whose entire origin story keeps getting more paperwork-heavy by the week.

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If she was trying to make people think she did indeed marry her brother, she succeeded.

Woof AND wow.

Watch this hot mess:

Chris Hayes asked Ilhan Elmi, aka Ilhan Omar. whether there's "some weird kernel of truth" to claims that her ex-husband Ahmed Elmi was her brother, Her answer? "Not to my knowledge." https://t.co/AWWnU2MW0g — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 22, 2026

This chick is toast.

SO MUCH toast.

It did not get any better.

Ilhan Omar on whether she is confident that she won't go to prison amid multiple criminal investigations into her: "I'm confident in my truth" https://t.co/KEVqiPhkZl — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) October 22, 2026

Huh. Her truth.

Ok, well OUR truth says she's in deep trouble. Is that how this works? Our truth also says she should be deported...

Ilhan Omar: If there were "real people" investigating me, "there would be no indictment" https://t.co/eSOoDqqh8Q — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) October 22, 2026

Is she claiming that Biden wasn't a real person? Because the investigation started under HIS administration.

Talk about a hot mess.

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