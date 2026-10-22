DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

This Chick Is TOAST! Ilhan Omar Officially Makes Things WORSE Answering Bro Marriage Question -WATCH

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 22, 2026 8:50 AM
Advertisement
This Chick Is TOAST! Ilhan Omar Officially Makes Things WORSE Answering Bro Marriage Question -WATCH
Meme

Chris Hayes, of all people, finally put the long-running “she married her brother” allegations to Ilhan Omar on air, and she delivered the kind of exquisitely lawyered non-answer that makes you wonder why she even bothers showing up for interviews if she’s just going to audition for a future congressional ethics probe. Instead of the flat “no” a person with nothing to hide would offer, America got the verbal equivalent of a shrug and a “that’s above my pay grade,” which is a bold strategy from someone whose entire origin story keeps getting more paperwork-heavy by the week.

Advertisement

If she was trying to make people think she did indeed marry her brother, she succeeded.

Woof AND wow.

Watch this hot mess:

This chick is toast. 

SO MUCH toast.

It did not get any better. 

Huh. Her truth.

Ok, well OUR truth says she's in deep trouble. Is that how this works? Our truth also says she should be deported... 

Is she claiming that Biden wasn't a real person? Because the investigation started under HIS administration.

Talk about a hot mess.

============================================================

Recommended
Ex-Minneapolis Official Claims Ilhan Omar Was a Forced Pawn Who Tried to ‘Take the Money and Run’ Just Mindy Ilhan Omar's Latest 'Moving' Attempt to Portray Herself As a Victim Is NOT Going Over Well Doug P.
Advertisement

Related:

Gets WORSE: House Judiciary Drops Fairfax County, VA Sanctuary Policies Results and They're DAMNING

Elissa Slotkin Comms Bites Off More Than He Can CHEW Trying to Deflect from Her Threatening Comments

Ilhan Omar Didn't Bolt Out of the Country After the Raid BUUUUT Where She WAS Is So Much Worse

Not THAT Kind of Abdul: Abdul El-Sayed's RACISM Against His Own People Would Make Biden PROUD -WATCH

Social Justice Journo Comes Totally UNGLUED When Challenged on Her LIES About French Riots (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics VIDEO | X | CHRIS HAYES | CORRUPTION | CRIME | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Ex-Minneapolis Official Claims Ilhan Omar Was a Forced Pawn Who Tried to ‘Take the Money and Run’

Ex-Minneapolis Official Claims Ilhan Omar Was a Forced Pawn Who Tried to ‘Take the Money and Run’

Just Mindy
Ilhan Omar's Latest 'Moving' Attempt to Portray Herself As a Victim Is NOT Going Over Well

Ilhan Omar's Latest 'Moving' Attempt to Portray Herself As a Victim Is NOT Going Over Well

Doug P.
Dem Elizabeth Warren Pivots When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Brings Up Billionaire-Backed Troy Jackson

Dem Elizabeth Warren Pivots When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Brings Up Billionaire-Backed Troy Jackson

Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos