Ex-Minneapolis Official Claims Ilhan Omar Was a Forced Pawn Who Tried to ‘Take the Money and Run’

Becka Thompson is a former elected official in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is working to try and undo some of the terrible goings on in her hometown. She has an interesting theory about Ilhan Omar.

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This is the angle no one wants to state about Ms. Omar: I honestly believe it to be true. As a woman, as a woman of an extremely patriarchal society, where she was married at a very young age, She had a miscarriage if I understand also, She didn’t have a lot of choice. She was picked to play a role. She was picked to tell a story. She was picked to fundraise. She was picked to network. I HATE the cruel ways that she is treated by so many right of center. I hate it. I also HATE how she has been singled out. There are so many who would fall if she were allowed to tell the truth about it all. So many. This is speculation, but my guess is she had a plan to escape it all- a very “take the money and run” “sleeping with the enemy” type thing. Her handlers were both her task masters and her protectors, and that protection is gone. I do not celebrate harm to Ms. Omar and I detest how DJT has spoken of her. I pray for Ilhan and I also pray for Truth. If you think she acted alone in this whole charade I have real estate in the Bermuda Triangle I’d like to sell you. There is no telling what the future holds but this seems very different. https://t.co/BUXNINJdKK — Becka Thompson (@becka_thompson) October 21, 2026

She believes Ilhan Omar is not who she claims and her whole life has been a lie, but she also believes she has been made to act this part. The men in her society have forced her to play a role. Interesting.

Now the boomer lib Karens are writing oppression fanfic. 🙄 — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) October 22, 2026

It's possible there is some truth to what she says. The only issue is now Ilhan is married to a white man who was not at all in her community. She clearly felt free enough to divorce her Somali Muslim husband and go marry a white man (who was married to another woman). So, at least now, she quite clearly has some agency of her own.

In the centuries old war of women vs accountability, accountability has won another battle — AStateCanesFan (@AKAYearbook) October 22, 2026

The epitome of suicidal empathy. She isn't the victim here; she is the perpetrator who thought she was above the law. She was arrogant about all the fraud she committed and challenged people to investigate her. — Apu (@Sharmadn916) October 22, 2026

She definitely believed the color of her skin and her religion would protect her from scrutiny.

I can’t wait to see what role @TimMynett played in this. If she’s cooked then he’s going to be deep fried. Ignorance will not be accepted. — Amish Assassin (@AmishAssassin) October 22, 2026

This may be his karma for leaving the mother of his children.

Geezus. She’s being implicated in vast financial fraud and layers of immigration fraud AND she’s a congresswoman. She’s NOT a victim or the good guy here. — The OttO Show (@The0tt0Show) October 21, 2026

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Initially, she may have been a pawn. She has power now. She could have put a stop to much of the crime.

Read this. I agree with much of what Becka says. And admire her humanitarian approach. And yet, I still want Ilhan exposed and for her to face the consequences. The people behind her—the same. — Just Me (@VehementMaybe) October 21, 2026

She must be exposed so this stuff stops happening and so Americans see the danger in these kinds of fraudulent rings. She had access to the highest levers of power in America.

@becka_thompson I believe her hatred for the country she grifted to be 100% true. Countless struggling, hard-working Americans were relieved of their hard earned dollars because of this person and her choices. — 0vertaxed (@0vertaxed) October 21, 2026

Oh, she means every nasty thing she's ever uttered about the US.

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