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Ex-Minneapolis Official Claims Ilhan Omar Was a Forced Pawn Who Tried to ‘Take the Money and Run’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 22, 2026 7:30 AM
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Ex-Minneapolis Official Claims Ilhan Omar Was a Forced Pawn Who Tried to ‘Take the Money and Run’
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Becka Thompson is a former elected official in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is working to try and undo some of the terrible goings on in her hometown. She has an interesting theory about Ilhan Omar.

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She believes Ilhan Omar is not who she claims and her whole life has been a lie, but she also believes she has been made to act this part. The men in her society have forced her to play a role. Interesting.

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It's possible there is some truth to what she says. The only issue is now Ilhan is married to a white man who was not at all in her community. She clearly felt free enough to divorce her Somali Muslim husband and go marry a white man (who was married to another woman). So, at least now, she quite clearly has some agency of her own. 

She definitely believed the color of her skin and her religion would protect her from scrutiny. 

This may be his karma for leaving the mother of his children.

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Initially, she may have been a pawn. She has power now. She could have put a stop to much of the crime.

She must be exposed so this stuff stops happening and so Americans see the danger in these kinds of fraudulent rings. She had access to the highest levers of power in America. 

Oh, she means every nasty thing she's ever uttered about the US. 

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News Topics CORRUPTION | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA

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