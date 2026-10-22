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Oh BROTHER (Literally): Ilhan Omar’s Instagram Account (and Deleted Posts) Come Back to Haunt Her

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 22, 2026 11:25 AM
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Oh BROTHER (Literally): Ilhan Omar’s Instagram Account (and Deleted Posts) Come Back to Haunt Her
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Twitchy readers know, Ilhan Omar sat down with Chris Hayes to do some serious damage control and it did not go well, like, at all.

When asked whether she married her own brother, delivered the least reassuring denial imaginable. “Not to my knowledge” is the kind of answer you give about a distant cousin you met once at a wedding. 

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Not the man you legally married, lived with, and later divorced — especially when old Instagram posts have him holding her newborn and casually referring to the baby as his niece in the most graphic terms possible, all while she was swearing under oath that she didn’t know a single member of his family. 

The naming conventions, the timeline, the photos from London, the community members who say she introduced him as her brother to get him papers… but sure, she just somehow didn’t notice. It’s almost impressive.

And that it may well be social media that is her undoing is our favorite part.

But wait, there's more!

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Between this and Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas getting ARRESTED for drug trafficking and money laundering, it feels like the 'find out' phase has finally begun for our pals on the Left.

Finally.

*crosses fingers*

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Related:

'GRANDMOTHER' Louise Lucas' Office Drops Pathetic Statement After Her Arrest for Drug Trafficking

HOOBOY! Janice Dean Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE Breaking Her Silence on Ex-Bestie and #MeanGirl Megyn Kelly

This Chick Is TOAST! Ilhan Omar Officially Makes Things WORSE Answering Bro Marriage Question -WATCH

Gets WORSE: House Judiciary Drops Fairfax County, VA Sanctuary Policies Results and They're DAMNING

Elissa Slotkin Comms Bites Off More Than He Can CHEW Trying to Deflect from Her Threatening Comments

Ilhan Omar Didn't Bolt Out of the Country After the Raid BUUUUT Where She WAS Is So Much Worse

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DHS | DOJ | ILHAN OMAR | WHITE HOUSE | CHRIS HAYES

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