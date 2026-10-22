Oh BROTHER (Literally): Ilhan Omar’s Instagram Account (and Deleted Posts) Come Back to Haunt Her

As Twitchy readers know, Ilhan Omar sat down with Chris Hayes to do some serious damage control and it did not go well, like, at all.

When asked whether she married her own brother, delivered the least reassuring denial imaginable. “Not to my knowledge” is the kind of answer you give about a distant cousin you met once at a wedding.

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Not the man you legally married, lived with, and later divorced — especially when old Instagram posts have him holding her newborn and casually referring to the baby as his niece in the most graphic terms possible, all while she was swearing under oath that she didn’t know a single member of his family.

The naming conventions, the timeline, the photos from London, the community members who say she introduced him as her brother to get him papers… but sure, she just somehow didn’t notice. It’s almost impressive.

And that it may well be social media that is her undoing is our favorite part.

It’s gonna be tough for the “I didn’t knowingly marry my brother” defense to hold up https://t.co/el8YJyj5qT — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 22, 2026

But wait, there's more!

🧾 Receipts: Ilhan Omar’s original last name was Elmi before it was changed. This evidence was available, but the Obama Justice Department refused to investigate. Her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and their father, Nur Said Elmi (also known as Nur Omar), used multiple names across different countries. Part of the family fled to the United Kingdom, while Ilhan Omar and others entered the United States under their father’s assumed name, “Omar.” These name changes and split identities were used to conceal the father’s true war crimes and identity. Marriage details: • Groom: Ahmed Nur Said Elmi • Bride: Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (real name Ilhan Elmi) Extradition? @TheJusticeDept @DHSgov @WhiteHouse — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

Between this and Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas getting ARRESTED for drug trafficking and money laundering, it feels like the 'find out' phase has finally begun for our pals on the Left.

Finally.

*crosses fingers*

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