Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Scott Jennings Just Needs TWO WORDS to Shut Lefty Loon Leigh McGowen DOWN

Scott Jennings has made a very successful living out of making Lefties rage, rant, and completely melt down. Heck, we imagine CNN is still in business simply because so many of us on the right like to watch him drive the crazies even crazier.

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For example, he really seems to get under Leigh McGowen's skin.

Although if we're being honest, it doesn't take much to get under her skin. She is quite the delicate, bats**t nutbag. Perhaps it's because lefty rags like CNN treat her like she knows what she's talking about, when she clearly does not.

Jennings was good enough to post a clip and two simple words:

“The Hands” https://t.co/TkrFNQVvzM — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 21, 2026

She's going to take flight if she's not careful.

It's the same thing that Nancy Pelosi used to do — she would flop her hands around, and the more she'd lie, the more they'd flop. To this day we're still not sure how Peloser managed to never take flight.

@ScottJenningsKY The more the hands flop around, the bigger the lie. — 👻The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 22, 2026

She's so brilliant, you know?

@ScottJenningsKY Why is she always so angry? — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 (@CKnobb) October 21, 2026

If she wasn't always angry she wouldn't be on the Left.

@ScottJenningsKY @ScottJenningsKY has the patience of a saint. https://t.co/CiRG9KsOcs — Conservative in Oregon (@oregonducksmama) October 22, 2026

He really does.

Which drives them even crazier.

@ScottJenningsKY Angry Birds : The weaker your point, the more you flap. — Gregory (@gregzilla901) October 22, 2026

@ScottJenningsKY Hands?? Craaaaazy eyes. You’re sitting too close Scott. She is nuts. — JeromeMichael (@2Bjeromemichael) October 21, 2026

Good point. It's always the eyes as well ... as long as he keeps his hands and fingers away from her mouth, he should be okay.

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