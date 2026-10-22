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Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Scott Jennings Just Needs TWO WORDS to Shut Lefty Loon Leigh McGowen DOWN

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 22, 2026 11:45 AM
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Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Scott Jennings Just Needs TWO WORDS to Shut Lefty Loon Leigh McGowen DOWN
Meme

Scott Jennings has made a very successful living out of making Lefties rage, rant, and completely melt down. Heck, we imagine CNN is still in business simply because so many of us on the right like to watch him drive the crazies even crazier.

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For example, he really seems to get under Leigh McGowen's skin.

Although if we're being honest, it doesn't take much to get under her skin. She is quite the delicate, bats**t nutbag. Perhaps it's because lefty rags like CNN treat her like she knows what she's talking about, when she clearly does not.

Jennings was good enough to post a clip and two simple words:

She's going to take flight if she's not careful.

It's the same thing that Nancy Pelosi used to do — she would flop her hands around, and the more she'd lie, the more they'd flop. To this day we're still not sure how Peloser managed to never take flight.

She's so brilliant, you know?

If she wasn't always angry she wouldn't be on the Left.

He really does. 

Which drives them even crazier.

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Good point. It's always the eyes as well ... as long as he keeps his hands and fingers away from her mouth, he should be okay.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | SCOTT JENNINGS | X

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