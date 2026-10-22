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Bombshell in the Room With Us? LOL! Cenk Uygur's Big Lindsey Graham GOTCHA Blows Up in His Dumb Face

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 22, 2026 1:40 PM
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Bombshell in the Room With Us? LOL! Cenk Uygur's Big Lindsey Graham GOTCHA Blows Up in His Dumb Face
Meme

Cenk Uygur, the professional progressive who once made a career out of screaming that any focus on someone’s private life is a right-wing smear, is suddenly very excited to tell you about the documentary his team is dropping tomorrow on a gay, closeted U.S. senator.

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Cenk is careful to insist the problem isn’t the sexuality—no, no, it’s the “serious national security issue” and the “highly illegal” incident that’s supposedly on tape — but the timing and the branding (“The Closetocracy”) make it clear he’s counting on the audience to fill in the blanks the old-fashioned way.

Of course, the bombshell wasn't much of a bombshell at all.

So they went after a dead man for a bombshell ... a bombshell most people already knew about or suspected. 

Stop the presses.

Heh.

RIGHT? WE'RE SHOCKED! NATIONAL SECURITY! REEEEEE!

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What a joke.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | LGBTQ+ | LINDSEY GRAHAM | NATIONAL SECURITY

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