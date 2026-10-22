Bombshell in the Room With Us? LOL! Cenk Uygur's Big Lindsey Graham GOTCHA Blows Up in His Dumb Face

Cenk Uygur, the professional progressive who once made a career out of screaming that any focus on someone’s private life is a right-wing smear, is suddenly very excited to tell you about the documentary his team is dropping tomorrow on a gay, closeted U.S. senator.

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The documentary we’re releasing tomorrow on our YouTube channel, The Closetocracy, is about a gay, closeted US Senator. The issue isn’t someone’s sexuality, but there is a serious national security issue. One of the incidents was highly illegal - and on tape! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 22, 2026

Cenk is careful to insist the problem isn’t the sexuality—no, no, it’s the “serious national security issue” and the “highly illegal” incident that’s supposedly on tape — but the timing and the branding (“The Closetocracy”) make it clear he’s counting on the audience to fill in the blanks the old-fashioned way.

Of course, the bombshell wasn't much of a bombshell at all.

BREAKING: Three male escorts say the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham paid them for sex. One of them was reportedly 17 at the time. Below is our full documentary on their stories: https://t.co/pd3DfzgPfc — Swamp Watch (@Swamp__Watch) October 22, 2026

So they went after a dead man for a bombshell ... a bombshell most people already knew about or suspected.

Stop the presses.

Is the bombshell in the room with us? — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 22, 2026

Heh.

OMG THIS IS SHOCKING AND IT CHANGES EVERYTHING — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 22, 2026

RIGHT? WE'RE SHOCKED! NATIONAL SECURITY! REEEEEE!

nothing but respect for the sex workers who came forward, but calling this documentary “the closetocracy” when it’s about one guy we already knew was queer (and who is now dead) is just conspiratorially homophobic — matt bernstein (@mattxiv) October 22, 2026

Completely useless thanks — Facility Operator (@CentristMadness) October 22, 2026

The Right who knew Lindsey Graham was gay for decades: https://t.co/uTlrTRHj9d — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) October 22, 2026

What a joke.

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