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It Is SO on: Janice Dean Takes on Horde of Fussy MOUTH-BREATHERS Defending Mean-Girl Megyn Kelly

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 23, 2026 9:30 AM
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It Is SO on: Janice Dean Takes on Horde of Fussy MOUTH-BREATHERS Defending Mean-Girl Megyn Kelly
Twitchy

As our lovely, brilliant, and surprisingly funny readers know, Janice Dean called out her longtime friend Megyn Kelly for being a mean girl, especially about people who have MS. 

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Dean herself has been diagnosed with it.

If you missed it, this was the post:

Welp, it seems Kelly has some sad fan club who decided to go after Dean for being honest about how awful Kelly has sadly become. We were quite disappointed to see Eric Bolling in this club.

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Dean was happy to fire back. 

Shots fired. Pun intended.

Heh.

Dude.

Dean ain't takin' any prisoners:

Clearly, this editor stands with Janice.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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News Topics FOX NEWS | MEGYN KELLY | MENTAL HEALTH | MSNBC

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