It Is SO on: Janice Dean Takes on Horde of Fussy MOUTH-BREATHERS Defending Mean-Girl Megyn Kelly

As our lovely, brilliant, and surprisingly funny readers know, Janice Dean called out her longtime friend Megyn Kelly for being a mean girl, especially about people who have MS.

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Dean herself has been diagnosed with it.

If you missed it, this was the post:

I’ve kept my mouth shut for a long time about #meangirl @megynkelly. She used to be one of my closest friends and then she ghosted me after she endorsed @andrewcuomo for mayor and I told her she broke my heart. Her comments about @1capplegate are disgusting. Having #MS for over 20 years, she knows how long it took for doctors to diagnose me. I think Christina is brave for telling the truth and I’m grateful she became a voice for so many of us. I will have much more to say about this when I’m well enough. I’ve been sick for several weeks in and out of the hospital but when I’m well enough I will comment more. https://t.co/INdc1kIaCh — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 21, 2026

Welp, it seems Kelly has some sad fan club who decided to go after Dean for being honest about how awful Kelly has sadly become. We were quite disappointed to see Eric Bolling in this club.

Janice, I worked with both of you at Fox. I saw firsthand how Megyn backed you and helped elevate your career. Watching you publicly trash her now and slap “#meangirl” on it is fucking disgraceful. You can disagree with her without turning a friendship into ammunition for a public pile-on. You should be ashamed of this. @megynkelly, proud to call you my friend. I have your back. — 🇺🇸 ERIC BOLLING 🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) October 22, 2026

Dean was happy to fire back.

Why were you fired from fox, Eric? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 22, 2026

Shots fired. Pun intended.

Heh.

I think it's extremely disgusting behavior to publicly stab former friends in the back because they failed to meet your expectations or hurt your feelings. It's viciousness and spite under the guise of virtue, and social media makes it all too easy. Write a letter. Pray about it. Move on. As a former spiritual teacher of mine put it: "Past events do not control your life—you control your life. You are not a victim, and no one is to blame." — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) October 22, 2026

Dude.

Dean ain't takin' any prisoners:

Nah. She just bashed all of us who have #MS and pubically share the diagnosis. She named dropped me on her show, so I have every right to call @megynkelly out for her #meangirl behavior. She’s constantly putting women down on her program. So it’s ok for her and not a former friend? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 22, 2026

Clearly, this editor stands with Janice.

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