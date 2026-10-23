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CNN LOSES It After Scott Jennings Quotes Dem’s ‘Muskets Only’ 2nd Amendment Claim (and a RECEIPT!)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 23, 2026 10:55 AM
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CNN LOSES It After Scott Jennings Quotes Dem’s ‘Muskets Only’ 2nd Amendment Claim (and a RECEIPT!)
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Scott Jennings has apparently developed a specialized skill set for CNN panels: state a verifiable fact about what a Democrat candidate actually said, then sit back and wait for the inevitable chorus of “LIAR!” from his fellow guests only to come back around on social, drop the receipt, and make them all look even dumber.

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It's a true skill.

In the latest installment, Jennings noted that socialist Abdul El-Sayed had recently argued the Second Amendment only covers muskets — the kind that take a full minute to reload — and that this reveals a certain lack of respect for the actual Constitution. 

Cue the screeching. 

To be fair, it's CNN, so they're always screeching.

Never mind that the candidate’s own video exists; the real offense is accurately describing it on air. 

Jennings even invited viewers to judge the muskets claim for themselves, which is the sort of quaint, evidence-based move that reliably short-circuits a CNN roundtable.

Right again.

Which you know only makes them rage more.

Heck, that's good TV for CNN.

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We imagine they're even crankier and more emotionally unstable in real life than they are on CNN. Let that sink in ...

'Nuff said.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | CNN | SCOTT JENNINGS | SECOND AMENDMENT

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