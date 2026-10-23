CNN LOSES It After Scott Jennings Quotes Dem’s ‘Muskets Only’ 2nd Amendment Claim (and a RECEIPT!)

Scott Jennings has apparently developed a specialized skill set for CNN panels: state a verifiable fact about what a Democrat candidate actually said, then sit back and wait for the inevitable chorus of “LIAR!” from his fellow guests only to come back around on social, drop the receipt, and make them all look even dumber.

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It's a true skill.

In the latest installment, Jennings noted that socialist Abdul El-Sayed had recently argued the Second Amendment only covers muskets — the kind that take a full minute to reload — and that this reveals a certain lack of respect for the actual Constitution.

Cue the screeching.

To be fair, it's CNN, so they're always screeching.

Never mind that the candidate’s own video exists; the real offense is accurately describing it on air.

Jennings even invited viewers to judge the muskets claim for themselves, which is the sort of quaint, evidence-based move that reliably short-circuits a CNN roundtable.

A favorite pastime on CNN is accurately telling you what happened and having someone immediately screech “LIAR SCOTT!!!” Muskets? You be the judge 👇 https://t.co/nyDijefwkD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 22, 2026

Right again.

Which you know only makes them rage more.

Heck, that's good TV for CNN.

@ScottJenningsKY I’d love for you to pull the curtain back on what your co-panelists are really like. They are in constant apology mode, which turns them into blatant liars and discredits them. — Rick Taylor (@rickataylor814) October 22, 2026

We imagine they're even crankier and more emotionally unstable in real life than they are on CNN. Let that sink in ...

@ScottJenningsKY https://t.co/SLbw4HxyT8 — Malcolm Reynolds (@MReynolds44783) October 22, 2026

'Nuff said.

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