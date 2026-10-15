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CNN Steals Crowder’s ‘Change My Mind’ for Talarico Townhall — Now He’s Suing

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 15, 2026 7:30 PM
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CNN Steals Crowder’s ‘Change My Mind’ for Talarico Townhall — Now He’s Suing
Twitchy

Last night, CNN hosted a Q and A style interview town hall with James Talarico. They called it "Change My Mind". Steven Crowder says that is his trademarked concept and he intends to sue.

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CNN is a cesspool of people who all think alike with the exception of Scott Jennings. No wonder they have to steal ideas from others.

That will be for the courts to decide.

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Unfortunately, it was the perfect set up for Talarico. He lied about what he believed to seem more palatable to Texas voters and there was no one to push back. He was able to lie with impunity. 

It's one thing to do 'that style' of interview. It's another to use his actual verbiage. 

Others agree Crowder has been wronged.

Every musical artist gets their panties in a wad when a Republican uses their song at a campaign stop so it seems turnabout is fair play. 

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If Crowder moves forward with the lawsuit, it will be interesting to watch.

Stay tuned.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | JAMES TALARICO | LAWSUIT | MEDIA BIAS

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