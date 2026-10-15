CNN Steals Crowder’s ‘Change My Mind’ for Talarico Townhall — Now He’s Suing

Last night, CNN hosted a Q and A style interview town hall with James Talarico. They called it "Change My Mind". Steven Crowder says that is his trademarked concept and he intends to sue.

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We're suing. Not just CNN. Jubilee and James Talarico, as well. Change My Mind is a registered trademark. I was rejected by cable news for this exact concept. We took the risk. We paid the cost. Now everyone else swoops in with investors and donors, steals it, and profits. https://t.co/InsUfpPE6d — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 15, 2026

CNN is a cesspool of people who all think alike with the exception of Scott Jennings. No wonder they have to steal ideas from others.

Ha wow, this is wild — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 15, 2026

It's really strange to me that you can legally claim ownership over the concept of sitting down with someone and challenging them to "change your mind" — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) October 15, 2026

That will be for the courts to decide.

Jubilee and CNN did a no-no and now they have to answer for it... This is what happens when the laziest debate series teams up with a joke of a network. At least they let Talarico make himself look more like a fool... Change my mind... — Crucible Updates (@CrucibleOnX) October 15, 2026

Unfortunately, it was the perfect set up for Talarico. He lied about what he believed to seem more palatable to Texas voters and there was no one to push back. He was able to lie with impunity.

Didn't Steven say he wanted people to do "Change My Mind" style content. Maybe it's different because CNN is a major company & they'd sue you for ripping their trademark. But I think CNN is gonna pull that clip for their defense — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) October 15, 2026

It's one thing to do 'that style' of interview. It's another to use his actual verbiage.

@scrowder give me a shout. I can set you up with consults / referrals with great lawyers. @paleochristcon @robnoerr and @NatetheLawyer can vouch for me. — Ryan C. Mullally - American Deist (@RyanCMullally) October 15, 2026

Others agree Crowder has been wronged.

Good. Right wing intellectual property MUST be protected. Good on Crowder for standing up for himself and what’s right! — Daniel Johnson (@DanielInBranson) October 15, 2026

Every musical artist gets their panties in a wad when a Republican uses their song at a campaign stop so it seems turnabout is fair play.

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This is indeed going to be interesting. But there are some legal issues that I anticipate will arise. 1) Defense of Invalidity: They will argue that the trademark is invalid / should never have been issued. That “Change My Mind” is a generic figure of speech that is not sufficiently distinct, etc. 2) Failure to Police: Others have used the trademark as well without suit (Destiny in particular, as far as I know). Not to give the CNN / Talarico scoundrels any heads up, but these are the legal issues that are likely going to come up. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 15, 2026

If Crowder moves forward with the lawsuit, it will be interesting to watch.

@scrowder https://t.co/eDfzNA8aHD — Alfie Animus (@TheBarrenMind) October 15, 2026

Stay tuned.

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