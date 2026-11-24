It seems hypocritical for Eric Swalwell's best buddy, Ruben Gallego, to be criticizing newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for anything. Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO this week, and next week, he'll be testifying before Congress. Gallego says the Democrats will be sending out subpoenas to anybody involved in the decision-making process. Gallego tells Huang that he'll end up "poor and broke" if he doesn't cooperate with the investigation.

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Ruben Gallego to Jensen Huang: "You're going to end up being poor and broke if you don't cooperate." Stephanie Ruhle didn't object to that overt threat, and immediately wanted to know about plans for subpoenas. https://t.co/FyAZTBi03O — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 24, 2026

@WesternLensman Eric Swalwell didn't get this kind of treatment. In fact, he was kept on a committee dealing with national security until he was no longer useful to the DNC. Diane Feinstein had a spy on her payroll for 20 years. Suddenly the left is concerned about such things? — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 24, 2026

@KevinMNelsonUSA That was Ruben's Bestie — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 24, 2026

@WesternLensman Hey @USAttyReitz @USAttyEssayli it seems like @RubenGallego needs one of those letters you’ve been passing out lately. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) November 24, 2026

@WesternLensman How is this left alone? The he DOJ needs to step in. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) November 24, 2026

@WesternLensman @AwakenedOutlaw This idiot has absolutely NO authority to seize Jensen Huang's devices. Who do these a-holes think they are??? — Ned Buntline (@BuntlineNed) November 24, 2026

@WesternLensman I love these weak, soft, feminine liberals when they try to intimidate someone else... pretty sure Huang is having nightmares over this threat. — Kevin Miller (@kevmil150) November 24, 2026

@WesternLensman @KariLakeWarRoom Things are getting bad when you have politicians threatening citizens. — Jim | West FL Maintenance (@JimFixesIt) November 24, 2026

@WesternLensman Ruben may end up unemployed and in jail if he isn't careful. — Reverend Marcel (@Reverend_Marcel) November 24, 2026

@WesternLensman These people are a joke. They threaten investigation simply to harass and create the impression that crimes have been committed. Ordinary citizens are being victimized with real crimes like crazy every day. They don’t care at all. — Robert 💎💯 ₿ (@Robert00111) November 24, 2026

@WesternLensman Lol just straight up communist lawfare. Gallego belongs in prison — TRUTH SAYER (@TRUTHSAYER) November 24, 2026

@WesternLensman these assh@les think we pay them to do this shit — Teslaksa (@jamescchong) November 24, 2026

@WesternLensman Always funny when betas act tough. — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) November 24, 2026

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@WesternLensman What a pathetic little man. — FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) November 24, 2026

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz has already spanked Sen. Richard Blumenthal for conducting unconstitutional investigations into citizens for reasons other than a legitimate legislative purpose. Gallego can make all the threats he wants, but he doesn't have a Justice Department to back him up.

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