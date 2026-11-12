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Sheldon Whitehouse Says You Dudes Really Picked the Wrong Guy to Mess With (Dick Blumenthal)

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 12, 2026 9:00 PM
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Sheldon Whitehouse Says You Dudes Really Picked the Wrong Guy to Mess With (Dick Blumenthal)
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The Hill reports that U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz has warned Sen. Richard Blumenthal to preserve records related to his investigations into the donors funding President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project, "accusing the senator of using congressional oversight to harass private citizens."

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Blumenthal, the incoming chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, on Thursday sent a stern letter to Reitz saying that he would not be intimidated and that his "implied threat of an investigation is baseless."

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Reitz let Blumenthal know that he got his letter.

Classic troll at the end there.

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Blumenthal is getting absolutely bodied in the replies, but he has one cheerleader in his colleague, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

Yeah, dudes.

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Ooh, scary, a strongly worded letter from a fake war hero. It sounds like Blumenthal is the one who'd better lawyer up.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

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News Topics CONGRESS | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | SENATE | WHITE HOUSE

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