Sheldon Whitehouse Says You Dudes Really Picked the Wrong Guy to Mess With (Dick Blumenthal)

The Hill reports that U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz has warned Sen. Richard Blumenthal to preserve records related to his investigations into the donors funding President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project, "accusing the senator of using congressional oversight to harass private citizens."

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After the election, @SenBlumenthal & his allies think they can intimidate Americans for their constitutionally protected associations w/ President Trump. Congress is not a weapon to be wielded against the American people. I'm taking the first step to stop this abuse of power. https://t.co/SxKJflB1t6 — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 11, 2026

Blumenthal, the incoming chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, on Thursday sent a stern letter to Reitz saying that he would not be intimidated and that his "implied threat of an investigation is baseless."

This investigation into me for conducting a congressional inquiry is just the latest in a series of unlawful actions on the part of the Trump Admin attempting to intimidate Members of Congress for engaging in constitutionally protected activity. 1/ https://t.co/vrOvioHtC2 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 12, 2026

The implied threat of an investigation is baseless. As incoming Chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, I will not be intimidated. 2/ — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 12, 2026

The public deserves transparency about whether the White House & the corporations it cajoled extracted favors at the expense of American taxpayers. 3/ — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 12, 2026

Not only are these appropriate subjects for congressional oversight, but such inquiries are among the constitutional duties that Members of Congress must undertake to become informed about matters on which legislation may be necessary. 4 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 12, 2026

Reitz let Blumenthal know that he got his letter.

@SenBlumenthal Received. Valid investigations must be conducted for a legitimate legislative purpose. I believe that your threatenings may constitute the initiation of unconstitutional investigations conducted for reasons other than a legitimate legislative purpose. Semper Fidelis. — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 12, 2026

Classic troll at the end there.

@SenBlumenthal You are a Senator, Senator. You have no invesigative powers above what is necessary for reviewing and drafting legislation. This accountability vendetta you are pushing is unconstitutional. — PatriotDadEV2.0 (@Patriotdadev77) November 12, 2026

@SenBlumenthal Senator Stolen Valor is big mad someone is calling him out on his BS. Squirm little man. — Reasonably Suspicious (@Retired_AF2W0) November 12, 2026

@SenBlumenthal Stop hiding behind "but..the Constitution. But... oversight is my job". STFU. Extortion is a crime. Stop trying to exort the President or his cabinet. Get some f'g work done. Y'all are a bunch of losers. 🤦 — DreamBird (@DreamBird386989) November 12, 2026

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@SenBlumenthal You fucked around, and now you’re finding out, Dick. I love this for you! — MAGA HockeyChick🇺🇸🏒 (@MSUHockeyChick) November 12, 2026

@SenBlumenthal We get it. Only Democrats are allowed to do lawfare. We’ve known your position for quite some time now. — jsb (@jeff1140s) November 12, 2026

@SenBlumenthal @charise_lee Did you tell people to “lawyer up” as part of your inquiry? — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) November 12, 2026

@SenBlumenthal Your “investigation” isn’t for a legitimate legislative purpose. That’s why you’re receiving a warning letter. You cannot abuse congressional oversight to mean going after people and sifting thru their lives in search of crimes. That’s NOT your role. — Lhop (@Lhop963) November 12, 2026

@SenBlumenthal You are a fascist that thinks it is fine to attack and torment political opponents. Thank you to the Trump administration for protecting Americans from lawless actions of corrupt politicians like you. — James Carey (@Thelordjim) November 12, 2026

@SenBlumenthal This is amazing. They should prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law and hold you accountable. Fuck around, find out. — joey fatony (@joeboogie132) November 12, 2026

@SenBlumenthal You clearly have no understanding of your constitutional role as a senator, not surprising for a guy with ties to communists but you have no investigative powers outside of creating laws. — LiveLife 🇺🇸 (@livelifekaye) November 12, 2026

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Blumenthal is getting absolutely bodied in the replies, but he has one cheerleader in his colleague, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

Dudes, you really picked the wrong guy to mess with. https://t.co/2TaRdx0c3y — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 12, 2026

Yeah, dudes.

@SenWhitehouse Wow, that's hilarious coming from you. — No Man (@NoMan17863587) November 12, 2026

@SenWhitehouse Lol. Dickless Blumenthal and Sheldon “Green Scam” Outhouse? I doubt anyone is intimidated by these snowflakes. — Gerd Hansma (@gmanndo) November 12, 2026

@SenWhitehouse I’m sure their shaking in their boots over Mr. Coward, DaNang Dick. — Dan (@DanCrow95709096) November 12, 2026

@SenWhitehouse Blumenthal is a corrupt joke, you hitching yourself to him tells us all we need to know about you. — R. Joe Public (@RPublic2) November 12, 2026

@SenWhitehouse Strange how your heroes are all crooks. — Ranse213 (@odannyt) November 12, 2026

@SenWhitehouse Don’t we know it. The name Da Nang Dick is still whispered in fear by elders in Vietnam.🤣😂 https://t.co/4dGaZwRKQt — Eric Henson (@echo16photo) November 12, 2026

@SenWhitehouse The guy who lied about serving in Vietnam? No, I think he’s exactly the asshole to be messed with. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) November 12, 2026

@SenWhitehouse Oh yeah, terrified of all his combat experience 😆 — Barney (@Barney4334) November 12, 2026

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@SenWhitehouse Nobody is afraid of you, “dude” — Gabby25 (@Gabby2Angels) November 12, 2026

@SenWhitehouse Actually you did, and you don’t get to threaten the administration or donors because you hate this administration! Hopefully so many charges come your way so you face the consequences of your actions! — Lori_Maga24 🇺🇸🙏 (@lori_o1120) November 12, 2026

Ooh, scary, a strongly worded letter from a fake war hero. It sounds like Blumenthal is the one who'd better lawyer up.

@SenWhitehouse Weird post for a grown man. Do you share a treehouse fort in the woods or something? — Just Terry (@Just_Terry17) November 12, 2026

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