If Rep. Ro Khanna is serious about never wanting to hear a Democrat called a socialist again, he'd better have a talk with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. As we reported, Mamdani shot a video begging for monthly donations to the NYC-DSA, and many people noticed that Mamdani dropped the "Democratic Socialist" label entirely in favor of just "socialist."

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Khanna argued that President Donald Trump was the true socialist, literally controlling the means of production by calling into Nvidia's board meeting to argue for CEO Jensen Huang's reinstatement.

I never want to hear a Republican ever call a Democrat a socialist again. Trump literally is controlling the means of production with orchestrating Jensen's reinstatment. https://t.co/LKdMqNJeSo — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna You are such a clown. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna That's quite a stretch. Recommending leadership is influencing success, especially when Jensen is an established "key man," but nowhere near what an insane commie like you would do, by taking over the business and the factories. Just shut up, will you? — MetaCognetic (@MetaCognetic) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna Ro your counterpositioning is so retarded on some of these issues that I genuinely wonder if you even understand your own political strategy. I'm not sure if its you or your interns that come up with this bullshit, but I hope you reflect on whats good for tech in America. — Patrick (@PatrickKavanagh) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna You conflating those two things makes you retarded. — The Vagabond (@MVR3DX) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna @grok, please tell us about the Obama administration installing executives at car companies after the 2008 recession. — Frank Drebin (@Lekowitz) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna I always wonder if people like @RoKhanna believe the stuff they spout or they’re just regurgitating whatever point they can make against their opponent whether it’s ideologically consistent or not — Eric Butz (@ericpbutz) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna You literally don't know what "the means of production" means. — Cooter Duke III (@CooterDukeIII) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna The biggest threat to the country is bunch of midwit politicians who read the Sparknotes version of the Communist Manifesto in freshman year. — The_Shmederalist_Papers (@shmederalist) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna Your take on the situation is wild …. it is what the shareholders, the employees, the customers, the suppliers and the government ALL wanted. That a bunch of DSA democrats wanted Jensen out is irrelevant… The situation is the opposite of socialism. — Global Perspective (@GlobalPOVs) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna Whatever Trump did, it’s not nearly as interventionist as your party plans to be. I won’t call Democrats socialists, however, because they have evolved into straight up communists. — 1775 Patriot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@FrederickH26) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna Have you tried not being socalists? — The Watcher On The Web (@WatcherontheWeb) November 24, 2026

Khanna will have eight members of the Democratic Socialists of America as colleagues when six new members are sworn in in January to join Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib. All of them ran as Democrats, but Khanna doesn't want to hear Democrats called socialists.

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@RoKhanna Guess what you don’t get to make that decision because you all are socialists when you want to socialize my medical care! — MoJoNorthElm (@MoJoNorthElm) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna Hey Ro, this isn’t socialism. Trump isn’t controlling anything. You never believe anything he says, and now you believe every word he says. There is nothing socialist of this. 89% of his companies employees voted to have him brought back. That would be democracy. — Justin Lark (@Freedom09110629) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna As bad as Trump is, he literally isn't doing that - not even close. The shareholders didn't like losing money. If you think socialism is defined by one politician weighing in on a management decision, then we have a problem. — Jeff (@fflyrm3p) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna What an ass. Trump didn't tell them what to do. And the government didn't nationalize Nvidia. But this clown knows he can just lie and the Useful Idiots will eat it up. — Hanse_Of_Straumli_Realm (@Straumli_Realm) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna What? A board made the decision to bring back their leader. They evaluated their long term outlook and as they have a fiduciary duty to the shareholders to protect the company, this was the only correct answer. — Finny (@KFinny_) November 24, 2026

@RoKhanna You dumb fuck. You sold your NVDA stock when you acted on inside information? Who the fuck are you to talk about a board reinstating a CEO? That’s not socialism. Your smear and coup was an example of socialism. Fuck you. — Reverend McAirty (@revmcairy) November 24, 2026

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@RoKhanna Actually when you advocate for taking money from certain citizens and giving it to the government so it can be redistributed to other citizens we will in fact call your dumbasses SOCIALISTS. — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) November 24, 2026

We never want to hear another word from Democrats about Medicare for All, let alone their threats to seize and nationalize SpaceX and Starlink.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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