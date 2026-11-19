Some people are wondering how this is legal, but New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted it on his personal X account, not his official one. Mamdani is begging people to donate to the New York City chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, of which he, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a handful of incoming representatives are card-carrying members. For as little as $5 a month, you too can help elect even more socialists.

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What's sad is that while Mamdani brags about all the DSA members elected in the midterms, he has every right to rub it in our faces. These are the people New York City nominated and voted for. We guess Mamdani is getting an early start on the 2028 campaign.

The best deal in town? Donating to NYC-DSA. For just $5, $15, or $50 a month, @nycDSA sent 16 socialists to Albany, 4 to the City Council, 3 to Congress, and 1 to Gracie Mansion. Donate monthly to the organization building a city we can afford: https://t.co/zrvyVk2WAu. https://t.co/Yv6AoQPOqw — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA Have to respect your openness about your desire to infiltrate the government with socialists. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @unionGustavo @nycDSA You should propose a tax to fund the DSA. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA Ah yes, the "affordable city" where you pay a monthly subscription to the people raising your taxes. 🤡💸 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA Only a socialist would call a $50 monthly charge on struggling New Yorkers the 'best deal in town'. You’re the mayor of America’s biggest city, not a YouTuber begging for Patreon subscribers. New Yorkers are struggling to pay rent, and you want $50 a month for your DSA club? — King of X (@KingOffX_) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA Socialism? What a novel idea. I assume it has worked out well in other places? — Sammy (@sirskippsalot) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA How much can I donate to send them to real communist country so they can live what they preach? — lunchbox (@lunchboxzeze) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA Donate, donate. HOW ABOUT CREATE? Is that not in your communist vocabulary? — Andraž Novljan (@andrazz_) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA Well, at least you're not trying to hide it. I mean, everything your opposition claimed you were, is slowly coming true. — AlejandroFinT (@Alejandro_FinT) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA For just 15 bucks a month you can bring third world starvation to the first world. How exciting — Ravenclad (@Ravynclad) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA “Socialists”. They’re not even hiding it now under “Democratic Socialists.” — Melanie Notkin (@SavvyAuntie) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA For just $5, $15, or $50 a month you can fund the politicians who will take way more than that from you every single month. Truly the best deal if you enjoy being taxed. — Christopher Skelly (@Skelly4Liberty) November 19, 2026

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@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA Socialist asking for money who would have thought 🤣🤦🏼‍♀️ — Conservativereese (@conservreese) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA Why don’t you get the billionaires to do this, you Marxist scum. — Sons of Gaming (@DgardsGaming) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA America should not be subsidizing economically illiterate people and voters. — Streetbike Johnny. (@StreetbikeJon) November 19, 2026

When DSA is on the campaign trail: FREE! FREE! FREE! When the DSA gets into office: DONATE YOUR MONEY, OR BETTER YET JUST GIVE IT TO US. The smart ones see right through this ploy! — John A. Labban (@johnalabban4629) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA Or don’t donate anything and get a free ride. Sound familiar? — Linda Jean (@JeanJe65322474) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA What happened to free buses? Oh shit, that’s right, the fares continue to go up for all public transit. Modern socialists are nepo baby retards who love spending other people’s money. Can’t wait to watch the shit show once that money dries up…and it’ll be soon. — Mountain Guy (@dufferjones) November 19, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @unionGustavo @nycDSA Already starting to run out of other people’s money? — New York Shade (@newyorkshade) November 19, 2026

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@ZohranKMamdani @nycDSA Making working peoples lives more affordable one day at a time huh? What a joke 🤣 — G (@geezy101_) November 19, 2026

New York, you elected a socialist as your mayor, and now he's begging for money to infest the government with more socialists. It seems below even Mamdani to be soliciting subscriptions. But we guess nothing is below him.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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