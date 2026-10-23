DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

HOOBOY! Louise Lucas Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering Case May Involve OTHER VA Lawmakers

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 23, 2026 11:55 AM
Advertisement
HOOBOY! Louise Lucas Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering Case May Involve OTHER VA Lawmakers
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File

As Twitchy readers know, State Senator Louise Lucas (incidentally, the highest ranking state senator and President of the Senate) was arrested on Thursday facing charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and a laundry list of other really bad stuff.

Advertisement

Welp, if you have been asking yourselves how this could be, and how others couldn't have known ... you'd be onto something. Sounds like plenty of people knew and some legislators in Virginia (likely all Democrats) were happy to help her hide her illegal activities.

No wonder Spanberger and Warner are both whining about the timing. This is big.

They are CURRENTLY serving, you guys.

Oh yeah, did we mention that Don Scott is himself a former criminal who was pardoned by Joe Biden? Yeah, really upstanding and good people in office here in Virginia.

Wow.

But wait, there's more!

Recommended
WHOA: Ilhan Omar’s Marriage Timeline Is a Mess PLUS HER Sister’s Marriage License Proves PROBLEMATIC Sam J. CNN LOSES It After Scott Jennings Quotes Dem’s ‘Muskets Only’ 2nd Amendment Claim (and a RECEIPT!) Sam J.
Advertisement

She wrote a freaking check. She thought she was above the law. Clearly.

Oh FFS.

And they're all DEMOCRATS.

We told you, Virginia Democrats are the worst.

Advertisement

Wonder how long it will take for Lucas to give others up to save her own hide.

How deep does this corruption and rot really go?

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

Brown-Shirt Elissa Slotkin Officially Goes FULL FASCIST Even While Trying to Play the Victim

CNN LOSES It After Scott Jennings Quotes Dem’s ‘Muskets Only’ 2nd Amendment Claim (and a RECEIPT!)

Did NO ONE Look at This IMAGE?! Unfortunate (and HILARIOUS) Ossoff/Obama Campaign Poster Goes VIRAL

It Is SO on: Janice Dean Takes on Horde of Fussy MOUTH-BREATHERS Defending Mean-Girl Megyn Kelly

What PANIC Looks Like: Abigail Spanberger's Statement on Louise Lucas Arrest Only Makes Things WORSE

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | VIRGINIA

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

WHOA: Ilhan Omar’s Marriage Timeline Is a Mess PLUS HER Sister’s Marriage License Proves PROBLEMATIC

WHOA: Ilhan Omar’s Marriage Timeline Is a Mess PLUS HER Sister’s Marriage License Proves PROBLEMATIC

Sam J.
CNN LOSES It After Scott Jennings Quotes Dem’s ‘Muskets Only’ 2nd Amendment Claim (and a RECEIPT!)

CNN LOSES It After Scott Jennings Quotes Dem’s ‘Muskets Only’ 2nd Amendment Claim (and a RECEIPT!)

Sam J.
Kash Patel Announces Arrests of Ex-FBI Officials Involved in 'Russian Disinfo' Spin on Biden Laptop

Kash Patel Announces Arrests of Ex-FBI Officials Involved in 'Russian Disinfo' Spin on Biden Laptop

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos