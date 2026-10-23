HOOBOY! Louise Lucas Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering Case May Involve OTHER VA Lawmakers

As Twitchy readers know, State Senator Louise Lucas (incidentally, the highest ranking state senator and President of the Senate) was arrested on Thursday facing charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and a laundry list of other really bad stuff.

Advertisement

Welp, if you have been asking yourselves how this could be, and how others couldn't have known ... you'd be onto something. Sounds like plenty of people knew and some legislators in Virginia (likely all Democrats) were happy to help her hide her illegal activities.

No wonder Spanberger and Warner are both whining about the timing. This is big.

🚨 A Virginia Legislator CURRENTLY SERVING in Gen Assembly knowingly covered up @SenLouiseLucas’ illegal activity… or is a CHS “got to get the money rolling in because I want -- I want to make generation, create some generational wealth” “make it legal because I did, when I did it, it was obviously illegal” — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 23, 2026

They are CURRENTLY serving, you guys.

Oh yeah, did we mention that Don Scott is himself a former criminal who was pardoned by Joe Biden? Yeah, really upstanding and good people in office here in Virginia.

Wow.

But wait, there's more!

This is $6,600 check signed by @SenLouiseLucas paying for multiple pounds of illegal marijuana through her family’s shell companies of “Freedom to Dope” and “Backyard Entertainment” She wrote a check https://t.co/VyNRQG7eL6 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 23, 2026

She wrote a freaking check. She thought she was above the law. Clearly.

@SenLouiseLucas didn’t even have the pride to incorporate her shell company to launder money and drugs in VirginiaShe had “Mama’s Chicken LLC” incorporated in Delaware for tax breaks because it’s expensive to do business in VA under @vademocrats https://t.co/KkJTSklWa8 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 23, 2026

Oh FFS.

Good rundown from @DwayneYancey This takeaway shouldn't be overlooked. "8. Some legislators and other officials face potential embarrassment" — Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) October 23, 2026

And they're all DEMOCRATS.

We told you, Virginia Democrats are the worst.

Turns out @SenLouiseLucas is nothing but a cheap low life hood rat asking her drug dealer if they’re actually a cop. “On or about April 19, 2022, LOUISE LUCAS asked ICC #1 if they were a member of law enforcement before purchasing between 3-5 pounds of marijuana from ICC #1.” https://t.co/Xj1pmbiSJh — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 23, 2026

We deserve to know exactly who knew about Lucas’s corruption. They all must face accountability. https://t.co/2ZlaVPZPq9 — ROOZ (@ROOZVA) October 23, 2026

Advertisement

Wonder how long it will take for Lucas to give others up to save her own hide.

How deep does this corruption and rot really go?

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

Brown-Shirt Elissa Slotkin Officially Goes FULL FASCIST Even While Trying to Play the Victim



CNN LOSES It After Scott Jennings Quotes Dem’s ‘Muskets Only’ 2nd Amendment Claim (and a RECEIPT!)

Did NO ONE Look at This IMAGE?! Unfortunate (and HILARIOUS) Ossoff/Obama Campaign Poster Goes VIRAL

It Is SO on: Janice Dean Takes on Horde of Fussy MOUTH-BREATHERS Defending Mean-Girl Megyn Kelly

What PANIC Looks Like: Abigail Spanberger's Statement on Louise Lucas Arrest Only Makes Things WORSE



============================================================

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.