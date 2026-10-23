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WHOA: Ilhan Omar’s Marriage Timeline Is a Mess PLUS HER Sister’s Marriage License Proves PROBLEMATIC

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 23, 2026 1:10 PM
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WHOA: Ilhan Omar’s Marriage Timeline Is a Mess PLUS HER Sister’s Marriage License Proves PROBLEMATIC
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s personal history is back under the microscope after attorney Will Chamberlain walked through a series of inconsistencies in her marriage records during a recent appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show. 

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Chamberlain laid out a timeline that begins with a religious marriage in 2003 to the man who is the father of her children, followed by a 2009 civil marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi that appears to have occurred without a formal divorce from the first husband, and then a joint tax filing with the original husband years later — well before any divorce from Elmi was finalized. 

We've had to read and re-read that because it still doesn't line up for us. Heh.

He also highlighted a detail buried in earlier reporting: when U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services asked Elmi for additional evidence that the marriage was genuine during a naturalization application, Elmi simply withdrew the application rather than provide the documents. 

Because that's not suspicious or anything.

The discussion framed these discrepancies as more than personal oddities, raising longstanding questions about potential marriage fraud and how they might connect to broader immigration claims involving Omar’s family.

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But wait, there's more!

Her sister's marriage certificate definitely proves more than problematic here.

And of course, there's still more.

Ilhan (we're not sure what last name to use now, it's so confusing) said that she's confident in her truth but we're pretty sure her truth won't protect her from being arrested and/or deported.

Stay tuned.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHARLIE KIRK | CORRUPTION | ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA

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