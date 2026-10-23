WHOA: Ilhan Omar’s Marriage Timeline Is a Mess PLUS HER Sister’s Marriage License Proves PROBLEMATIC

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s personal history is back under the microscope after attorney Will Chamberlain walked through a series of inconsistencies in her marriage records during a recent appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show.

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Chamberlain laid out a timeline that begins with a religious marriage in 2003 to the man who is the father of her children, followed by a 2009 civil marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi that appears to have occurred without a formal divorce from the first husband, and then a joint tax filing with the original husband years later — well before any divorce from Elmi was finalized.

We've had to read and re-read that because it still doesn't line up for us. Heh.

He also highlighted a detail buried in earlier reporting: when U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services asked Elmi for additional evidence that the marriage was genuine during a naturalization application, Elmi simply withdrew the application rather than provide the documents.

Because that's not suspicious or anything.

The discussion framed these discrepancies as more than personal oddities, raising longstanding questions about potential marriage fraud and how they might connect to broader immigration claims involving Omar’s family.

Ilhan Omar's marriage timeline makes no sense. She had a religious marriage in 2003, then a civil marriage in 2009 to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi with no divorce, then a joint tax return with husband #1 in 2015. When USCIS asked Elmi to prove the marriage was real, he withdrew his application. I walked through it on The Charlie Kirk Show with @AndrewKolvet and @BlakeSNeff. https://t.co/ukwLqZIlKG — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 22, 2026

But wait, there's more!

Her sister's marriage certificate definitely proves more than problematic here.

The New York Post has obtained and published an official copy of Ilhan Omar's sister's marriage certificate.It describes their father as "Nur Said Elmi," and his profession as a "military officer. More evidence that she is not who she says she is. https://t.co/Y7ieXWR73F — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 23, 2026

And of course, there's still more.

Another detail regarding Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Omar that has gone overlooked. Campaign finance records dating to her run for Minnesota State Rep. in 2016 include a contribution to her campaign from a "Self-employed Candidate." The name? Ilhan S Omar. Much more in my book, American Ingrate https://t.co/YfOHPM8m9f — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 23, 2026

Ilhan (we're not sure what last name to use now, it's so confusing) said that she's confident in her truth but we're pretty sure her truth won't protect her from being arrested and/or deported.

Stay tuned.

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