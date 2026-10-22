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Ilhan Omar's Latest 'Moving' Attempt to Portray Herself As a Victim Is NOT Going Over Well

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 22, 2026 9:18 AM
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Ilhan Omar's Latest 'Moving' Attempt to Portray Herself As a Victim Is NOT Going Over Well
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Shortly after investigators from the Department of Homeland Security showed Ilhan Omar a warrant signed by a federal judge and searched her Washington, D.C. home, the Minnesota Democrat started trying to turn herself into the victim. Democrats and some of the media were, of course, happy to help with that effort. 

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Omar was soon on TikTok doing some fundraising while being investigated for potential fraud. 

According to media reports, Omar plans to move out of the home that was searched because she feels unsafe in it now. 

More from ABC News

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar will move out of her Washington, D.C., home that federal agents searched last week, she said Wednesday, noting that attention brought on by the raid has made her feel unsafe there. 

Federal authorities are investigating potential fraud in her family's immigration paperwork and have issued grand jury subpoenas to some of her relatives, a person briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. 

Omar, who was born in Somalia and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, said Wednesday in her first interview since the search that she is “confident in the fact that I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Omar's "confident in the fact that I didn't do anything wrong" just like she's "not to my knowledge" married to her brother. 

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Hey, we're just trying to help her out. 

The media's "presumed innocent" approach for accused Democrats vs. their "presumed guilty" spin when it comes to Republicans couldn't be more obvious. 

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News Topics CORRUPTION | ILHAN OMAR | MINNESOTA | TIKTOK | WASHINGTON

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