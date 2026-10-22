Ilhan Omar's Latest 'Moving' Attempt to Portray Herself As a Victim Is NOT Going Over Well

Shortly after investigators from the Department of Homeland Security showed Ilhan Omar a warrant signed by a federal judge and searched her Washington, D.C. home, the Minnesota Democrat started trying to turn herself into the victim. Democrats and some of the media were, of course, happy to help with that effort.

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Omar was soon on TikTok doing some fundraising while being investigated for potential fraud.

According to media reports, Omar plans to move out of the home that was searched because she feels unsafe in it now.

Rep. Ilhan Omar will move out of her Washington, D.C., home that federal agents searched last week, she said Wednesday, noting that attention brought on by the raid has made her feel unsafe there. Read more: https://t.co/FMWEEwodEC — ABC News (@ABC) October 22, 2026

More from ABC News:

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar will move out of her Washington, D.C., home that federal agents searched last week, she said Wednesday, noting that attention brought on by the raid has made her feel unsafe there. Federal authorities are investigating potential fraud in her family's immigration paperwork and have issued grand jury subpoenas to some of her relatives, a person briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. Omar, who was born in Somalia and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, said Wednesday in her first interview since the search that she is “confident in the fact that I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Omar's "confident in the fact that I didn't do anything wrong" just like she's "not to my knowledge" married to her brother.

Being busted for lying, fraud, immigration fraud, money laundering and marrying your own brother seems to have that effect. Maybe she’ll feel safer in Somalia. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 22, 2026

@ABC @Pimpernell13 I know where she can move to. — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) October 22, 2026

I hear Somalia has affordable housing. — The Big John Show (@thebigjohnshow) October 22, 2026

Hey, we're just trying to help her out.

It should amaze me that the press has no interest in what evidence was given to a Democrat appointed judge that led to him approving the raid and issuing warrants. It should. It doesn’t at all. — Now Reporting from Clown Town 🤡 (@clowntownreport) October 22, 2026

@ABC MSM not even digging into what she’s accused of. If this was a republican, we’d be hearing about every allegation as if they were already found guilty and we’d hear about it all day every day. MSM just PR machine for the left. — The First Talosian (@AdamLee3015) October 22, 2026

The media's "presumed innocent" approach for accused Democrats vs. their "presumed guilty" spin when it comes to Republicans couldn't be more obvious.

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