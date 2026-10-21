Shaken Dem Ilhan Omar Begs for Cash in TikTok Video As Immigration Fraud Investigation Intensifies

Embattled Democrat Ilhan Omar posted a TikTok video on Tuesday begging for cash. The clearly emotional Omar appeared to be holding back tears. Omar is under investigation for both her finances and possible immigration fraud. In the video, she blames President Donald Trump for her current woes and says he’s trying to intimidate her. Oh, please!

Advertisement

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

🚨Ilhan Omar just broke her silence BEGGING for money on TikTok after being raided by DHS amid multiple federal investigations She accused Trump of trying to “intimidate” her before the elections and is asking for donations to “fight back”. This investigation was started by Biden and the search warrant was signed by a Democrat judge who donates to Democrats. It isn’t political. She knows it and she’s panicking. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 21, 2026

Yep! She has learned as taught her Somali friends well! .. LIVE OFF OF STEALING …

Still blows my mind that she actually is a representative in America! 👿 — Cali-daizey (@DaizeyCali) October 21, 2026

And some very gullible people will give it to her. — 🤡🥊𝕃𝕪𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 ℂ𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕟🃏 (@LyleClown) October 21, 2026

We call those people Democrats.

Omar is an incumbent who is a lock for her congressional seat. She doesn’t need any campaign cash. So why is she begging for bucks?

Ilhan has been sending out statewide texts all week for fundraising.



My wife was getting a couple a day since the raid. Her seat is safe, so why raise all of this money? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 21, 2026

Ilhan Omar won by 49% in 2024. This is not for her campaign. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 21, 2026

Unlikely it’s campaign-related.

She probably needs it to mount a probable legal defense. Therefore, the grift is on!

They have her DNA.

They are going to prove she married her brother.

They are going to deport her.



Tick tock @Ilhan 👀👀👀 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 21, 2026

"They are going to prove she married her brother."



It's not just about the brother.



DNA will also be additional proof that she is her father's daughter. Her father, who may not even be a naturalized citizen. Meaning regardless of the age discrepancies, she is not a citizen. — ThePilot ... ._ (@SAonXbox) October 21, 2026

They certainly have the goods on her



Let's see how it plays out — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 21, 2026

That meme is exactly how we hope it plays out.

If Omar gets slingshotted to Somalia, it’s for the best since she holds America in such utter contempt. Posters say she's ungrateful for everything America has provided for her.

Hate our country. Talks down our way of life. Has been here most of her life and has been raised to one of the highest posts in the land. Still declares we are all r@c!st, that there is no opportunity, and that she just loves Somalia so much. Now she wants you to give her even more of your money. — Cubert Nine (@cubert9) October 21, 2026

I hate everything about her. She really should’ve been one of the most thankful immigrants, happy to be in the USA with the most amazing opportunities for her and her family. But no, she’s an arrogant, angry, hateful reprobate who has earned more disdain than all the taxpayer money that she has stolen. — Gilbert Wormac (@GilWormac0429) October 21, 2026

Advertisement

Why didn't she explain to us the proof she has that she is innocent? This is her chance. Everyone is waiting to hear from her. So what does she do? Ask for money. That is all you need to know about this crook. — Geriatrick (@GeriatrickGames) October 21, 2026

Still not defending herself. Just grifting. She deserves absolutely everything she gets. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 21, 2026

You’d have to be an absolute moron to donate a dollar to this hate America fraudster.



Send Ilhan Omar back to Somalia. — Themis Veritas (@ThemisVeritasHQ) October 21, 2026

As great as that would be, we’ll believe it when we see it. But Omar is certainly acting like it’s a very real possibility. Probably because she knows the truth and it’s not on her side.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Democrat Ilhan Omar.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.