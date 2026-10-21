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Shaken Dem Ilhan Omar Begs for Cash in TikTok Video As Immigration Fraud Investigation Intensifies

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 21, 2026 3:40 AM
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Shaken Dem Ilhan Omar Begs for Cash in TikTok Video As Immigration Fraud Investigation Intensifies
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Embattled Democrat Ilhan Omar posted a TikTok video on Tuesday begging for cash. The clearly emotional Omar appeared to be holding back tears. Omar is under investigation for both her finances and possible immigration fraud. In the video, she blames President Donald Trump for her current woes and says he’s trying to intimidate her. Oh, please!

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Here’s the video. (WATCH)

We call those people Democrats.

Omar is an incumbent who is a lock for her congressional seat. She doesn’t need any campaign cash. So why is she begging for bucks?

Unlikely it’s campaign-related.

She probably needs it to mount a probable legal defense. Therefore, the grift is on!

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That meme is exactly how we hope it plays out.

If Omar gets slingshotted to Somalia, it’s for the best since she holds America in such utter contempt. Posters say she's ungrateful for everything America has provided for her.

Hate our country. Talks down our way of life. Has been here most of her life and has been raised to one of the highest posts in the land.

Still declares we are all r@c!st, that there is no opportunity, and that she just loves Somalia so much.

Now she wants you to give her even more of your money.

— Cubert Nine (@cubert9) October 21, 2026

I hate everything about her. She really should’ve been one of the most thankful immigrants, happy to be in the USA with the most amazing opportunities for her and her family. 

But no, she’s an arrogant, angry, hateful reprobate who has earned more disdain than all the taxpayer money that she has stolen.

— Gilbert Wormac (@GilWormac0429) October 21, 2026

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As great as that would be, we’ll believe it when we see it. But Omar is certainly acting like it’s a very real possibility. Probably because she knows the truth and it’s not on her side.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Democrat Ilhan Omar. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DHS | ILHAN OMAR | TIKTOK | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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