DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Jonathan Turley Explains Why Dems Have Come Up 'One Villain Short of a Conspiracy' in the Omar Raid

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 14, 2026 9:10 AM
Advertisement
Jonathan Turley Explains Why Dems Have Come Up 'One Villain Short of a Conspiracy' in the Omar Raid
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

Earlier this week, federal investigators raided the Washington, D.C. home of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar. Back in April, Omar dared the government to investigate her, and the DHS took her up on that challenge.

Advertisement

According to Jeanine Pirro, Omar is under investigation for more than just immigration paperwork.

Many Democrats who supported any and all efforts to throw Donald Trump and his family in jail are, in more fits of projection, claiming that the Omar investigations are political vendettas.

Recommended
Biden Sent SWAT After a Guy Who Fixed Trucks to Survive Alaskan Cold, So Trump Just Pardoned Him Just Mindy Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course Brett T.
Advertisement

You might notice that these lefties aren't mentioning something in their complaints about the raid of Omar's home. Jonathan Turley has poured cold water on the Dems' "this is nothing but partisan politics" claims. 

Advertisement

A Democrat judge must also be in on the "MAGA conspiracy" against Omar. 

We're guessing that much of the Democrat water carriers in the media will get around that inconvenient part of the story by simply not mentioning it. 

It also appears that the Minnesota congresswoman's sister could also be involved in some shady dealings. Stay tuned!

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and fraudsters who are ripping off taxpayers.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DHS | ILHAN OMAR | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Biden Sent SWAT After a Guy Who Fixed Trucks to Survive Alaskan Cold, So Trump Just Pardoned Him

Biden Sent SWAT After a Guy Who Fixed Trucks to Survive Alaskan Cold, So Trump Just Pardoned Him

Just Mindy
Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course

Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course

Brett T.
Katie Zacharia Had No Prep Time After a Cross-Country Move ... Left Still Attacked Her for Being Hot

Katie Zacharia Had No Prep Time After a Cross-Country Move ... Left Still Attacked Her for Being Hot

Just Mindy

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos