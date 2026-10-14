Jonathan Turley Explains Why Dems Have Come Up 'One Villain Short of a Conspiracy' in the Omar Raid

Earlier this week, federal investigators raided the Washington, D.C. home of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar. Back in April, Omar dared the government to investigate her, and the DHS took her up on that challenge.

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According to Jeanine Pirro, Omar is under investigation for more than just immigration paperwork.

PROBE LAUNCHED: U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro says her office is investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar's financial disclosures after the congresswoman's reported assets tied to her husband's businesses surged from as little as $15,000 to as much as $30 million in a single year. The announcement came just one day after federal agents searched Omar's Washington, D.C., home as part of a separate ongoing criminal investigation reportedly tied to her immigration paperwork. The Justice Department confirmed Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant Monday. Omar has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and accused the Trump administration of targeting her for political reasons. She previously amended her financial disclosures in April, reducing the couple's reported assets to between $18,004 and $95,000, with her office saying the original filings failed to account for liabilities. Full story here https://t.co/Fk845M9qiu — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 13, 2026

Many Democrats who supported any and all efforts to throw Donald Trump and his family in jail are, in more fits of projection, claiming that the Omar investigations are political vendettas.

DHS raiding a member of congress's home is exactly what a fascist police state does. This president should not be able to weaponize the federal government against political enemies. I stand with Ilhan. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 12, 2026

Trump is an authoritarian. He wants to intimidate his political opponents, the media and all those who disagree with him. Ilhan Omar came to America legally as a child refugee fleeing civil war, became a citizen and was elected to Congress. Trump is weaponizing the federal government to silence opposition. Fight back. Defend democracy. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 12, 2026

You might notice that these lefties aren't mentioning something in their complaints about the raid of Omar's home. Jonathan Turley has poured cold water on the Dems' "this is nothing but partisan politics" claims.

Pundits came up today one villain short of a MAGA conspiracy in the Omar case. The warrant was reportedly approved by Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, who is a registered Democrat and a Democratic appointee. He is also a Hillary Clinton donor, who was sworn in by Judge James Boasberg. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 13, 2026

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A Democrat judge must also be in on the "MAGA conspiracy" against Omar.

The judge who approved the search warrant for Ilhan Omar is a full blown Democrat. That’s how obvious her crimes are. — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 14, 2026

The judge who approved the warrant on Ilhan Omar is a Hillary Clinton donor and was sworn in by Judge Boasberg. LOL. OOF. 😭 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 14, 2026

We're guessing that much of the Democrat water carriers in the media will get around that inconvenient part of the story by simply not mentioning it.

It also appears that the Minnesota congresswoman's sister could also be involved in some shady dealings. Stay tuned!

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