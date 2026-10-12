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'She Did Ask Nicely'! DHS (and a Federal Judge) Took Ilhan Omar Up on This Dare She Issued in April

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 12, 2026 10:28 AM
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'She Did Ask Nicely'! DHS (and a Federal Judge) Took Ilhan Omar Up on This Dare She Issued in April
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

As we told you earlier, federal agents have raided the Washington, DC home of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar as part of an ongoing criminal investigation

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The search was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations agents, said the people, who were not authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. More details about the investigation were not immediately clear, though Vice President JD Vance has in the past accused Omar of committing immigration fraud — an allegation she has denied — and has said he and a top White House official were trying to figure out how to investigate the Minnesota congresswoman.

As @WesternLensman pointed out, the smug congresswoman's just getting what she asked for earlier this year: 

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Omar got what she asked for!

Yep!

"No one is above the law!" 

Pass the popcorn. 

*****

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News Topics CORRUPTION | FOX NEWS | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ILHAN OMAR

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