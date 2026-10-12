'She Did Ask Nicely'! DHS (and a Federal Judge) Took Ilhan Omar Up on This Dare She Issued in April

As we told you earlier, federal agents have raided the Washington, DC home of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Ilhan Omar's home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations this morning. Fox News Digital has photos and video from the scene. @FoxNews — Peter D’Abrosca (@pmd_reports) October 12, 2026

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@FoxNews VIDEO obtained by @FoxNews Digital from the HSI raid at Ilhan Omar's DC residence this morning. https://t.co/eJ1jzIpb4N — Peter D’Abrosca (@pmd_reports) October 12, 2026

More:

The search was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations agents, said the people, who were not authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. More details about the investigation were not immediately clear, though Vice President JD Vance has in the past accused Omar of committing immigration fraud — an allegation she has denied — and has said he and a top White House official were trying to figure out how to investigate the Minnesota congresswoman.

As @WesternLensman pointed out, the smug congresswoman's just getting what she asked for earlier this year:

In April, Ilhan Omar said: “Please investigate all you want." I mean, she did ask nicely. https://t.co/WWMYMAFTNq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 12, 2026

Omar got what she asked for!

@WesternLensman It would have been rude to not oblige. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 12, 2026

Yep!

@WesternLensman @StephenKentX So happy she is willing to cooperate. If not, these receipts would be embarrassing. https://t.co/C6hbltNo7V — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 12, 2026

"No one is above the law!"

Pass the popcorn.

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