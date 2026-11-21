Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted a clip of Sen. Richard Blumenthal asking one of President Trump's judicial nominees whether the United States Capitol was attacked on January 6. Someone always has to ask the question, just as Sen. Mazie Hirono always feels compelled to ask Republican nominees if they've ever sexually assaulted anyone. Adam Corolla asked why they keep going with the January 6 narrative — it's because it's all they have. It's the one time a conservative demonstration ever spilled over into violence, and Democrats will milk it until the end of time.

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J6 started at 2pm and ended before 5pm and nobody was armed or killed except a woman shot by capitol police. Why do they keep going to this — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) November 20, 2026

One law enforcement officer who was there until midnight cleared up the misconception that nobody was armed.

Good point, Adam. There were no weapons if you don't count all the bombs, handguns, long guns, the crossbow, molotov cocktails, knives, electroshock tools, bats, hand hammers, sledgehammers, chemical weapons, stolen police batons, shields, tomahawk, ice picks, gauntlets, whips... — Definitely Danny (@SemperWry) November 20, 2026

Were these items found on people on January 6, or found in their possession after the FBI tracked them down at their homes? You'd think if there were long guns, we'd have seen at least one on the hundreds of hours of video that have been released.

CNN's Jake Tapper thought that was worth a repost:

Metro PD officer who was there and attacked that day 👇 — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 20, 2026

Oh, and the officer claimed in the same thread that "multiple" police deaths resulted from the attack, a fiction that President Joe Biden was responsible for spreading.

Also multiple police deaths resulted from the attack. — Definitely Danny (@SemperWry) November 20, 2026

@SemperWry Great point. For example,Ashli Babbitt, the female Air Force veteran who was executed for trespassing, reportedly had a pocket knife in her backpack. She never wielded it, didn’t threaten anyone with it and certainly didn’t stab anyone. But she was “armed”, right? — Edward (@EdN618) November 20, 2026

@SemperWry Nobody arrested inside the Capitol had a firearm. Fact. The two pipe bombs were found several blocks away and had been placed on January 5th. The person charged with making and placing the bombs is not charged with playing any role in the J6 riot. — TheReformRepublican (@TheReformRepub1) November 21, 2026

@jaketapper Gee amazing we didn't see any of that. This a friend of Fanone, the proven liar? — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) November 20, 2026

@jaketapper This is the pathological liar you retweeted btw. — Peter Spinner (@thespearman) November 21, 2026

@jaketapper This guy? Yeah, I believe everything he says LOL https://t.co/0zGj1jjSeW — Atrophied (@GhettoMarlin) November 20, 2026

@jaketapper Jake he claims multiple police officers died… care to fact check? — bloop (@ShannonFenner3) November 20, 2026

@jaketapper Why is he lying about multiple LEOs being killed that day? Is he a police officer or a journalist? — Tom Moy (@TomMoy8) November 20, 2026

@jaketapper And he’s lying Jake.. you either are such a pathetic hack or just stupid. I’m guessing you’re not stupid — Jason (@igrowfire76) November 21, 2026

@jaketapper Ok, buddy. You do realize that nobody trusts anything you say, and therefore by default, anything that your "sources" say, right? You all have permanently decapitated journalism. — Joseph Dominguez (@IWantMy2Dlrs) November 20, 2026

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@jaketapper So much bullshit, and you eagerly amplify it. — (((JimfromIowa))) (@The_Pendulum) November 20, 2026

@jaketapper It was a mostly peaceful protest, Jake — Bob (@BobDC2018) November 21, 2026

That might get through … speak to him in "CNN."

@jaketapper They're bodying you in the comments and you've got nothing, propaganda boy. https://t.co/w64cD5kPsD — Sound O'Muzak (@SoundOMuzak) November 21, 2026

@jaketapper If only there were people who could work full time to investigate claims like this. That would be a valuable resource. — Majic Tone (@MrMajicTone) November 20, 2026

@jaketapper Tapper, aren’t you in the news business? I don’t share alleged info without at least a cursory check. This one seems to show that no one was arrested with a “long gun” and 3 defendants total at or near the Capitol with handguns that day +++ — TheTruthIsOutThere (@missoninposible) November 20, 2026

@jaketapper Wow, he was attacked and saw all those weapons at the same time and yet has never been reported by any news outlet including CNN? Incredible! — westcanguy (@canadaspooched) November 20, 2026

@SemperWry Don’t forget the nuclear weapons. — Frank Crossing (@FrankCross88) November 20, 2026

@jaketapper Why was Jan6 riot bad but none of the hundreds of riots that were attacks on local, state, and federal Government across the US during the “summer of love” equally as bad? Why did CNN lie and claim these were “mostly peaceful protests” as cities burned? https://t.co/5EKEIJMf6L — @TrickyDickPol (@trickydickpol) November 21, 2026

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@jaketapper Big J journalism — JMP (@JM_Patterson) November 21, 2026

@jaketapper My god, you are insufferable. — Albert Carcich (@akcarc1) November 21, 2026

The guy from the "fiery but mostly peaceful" network has thoughts. Were a handful of people armed? Yes. Does Tapper have any credibility left to burn? No.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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