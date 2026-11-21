We notice that quite a few conservatives follow the Democrats Deliver X account. When New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani banned horse-drawn carriages, Democrats Deliver was there to spread the news. On Friday, Democrats Deliver chose to use a photo of Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and notably not California Sen. Adam Schiff, to announce that three Senate Democrats had introduced a bill to block President Donald Trump from pardoning himself.

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🚨 Senate Democrats introduce bill to block Trump from pardoning himself. https://t.co/x5hzEdxTy4 — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) November 20, 2026

Cortez Masto's linked press release is from back in August. The third senator is Richard Blumenthal. Schiff, who, of course, received a presidential pardon from President Joe Biden as a member of the January 6 select committee, was quoted:

“President Trump’s misuse of the clemency power, including explicit threats to pardon himself of all accountability, is corrupt and dangerous. This legislation, which is included in my Protecting Our Democracy Act package, is designed to deter these type of abuses, and creates a powerful check that is much needed under this administration,” said Senator Schiff.

Correct us if we're wrong: These are the same Democrats who said nothing while Biden was handing out preemptive pardons to his son and family members, covering any wrongdoing dating back to 2014.

Harry Sisson's lesser-known partner and recent Biden guest, Chris Mowrey, thinks it's insane this isn't already a law.

Absolutely insane that this isn't already a law. — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) November 20, 2026

@chrisdmowrey Even more insane is you thinking the Constitution can be amended by a bill. — Sir Harry Flashman (@RealHarryFlash) November 21, 2026

@DemzDeliver The presidential power to issue pardons in the US Constitution is plenary. Congress has no power to limit the effect of a pardon or exclude classes of offenders. That's clear US case law. — A Goat (@GoatIsTalking) November 21, 2026

@DemzDeliver So a Constitutional amendment? Performative and cringe. Democrats will do anything not to make things more affordable. — Vierd 🇺🇸 (@Vierd1) November 21, 2026

@DemzDeliver 1. You just admitted that the US Constitution permits the president to pardon themselves 2. You cannot pass legislation to bypass the constitution. Thank you for your attention to this matter — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) November 21, 2026

@DemzDeliver In Ex parte Garland (1866) and later cases, the Court stated that the power “is not subject to legislative control,” that Congress can neither limit its effect nor exclude classes of offenders, and that it “cannot be modified, abridged, or diminished by the Congress.” — Chad (@YrBuddy77) November 21, 2026

@DemzDeliver Do these morons not realize this would take a Constitutional Amendment. They, very deliberately, have no power to change a constitutionally delegated power of the Executive branch without changing the Constitution and they have no chance of that. — Duper Squatching Duck ⚡️ (@sttngduck) November 21, 2026

@DemzDeliver Remind me again who signs a bill into law before it has any legal authority? https://t.co/wb5P3z8Hr3 — Derek Trulious (@DerekTru) November 21, 2026

@DemzDeliver This is such a great use of time and money. I can see my electric bill falling as I type this. — ClevelandRocks (@cavsfan1983) November 21, 2026

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@DemzDeliver He should just do it right now — PurityControlXF (@PurityControlXF) November 21, 2026

@DemzDeliver So it was okay when Biden did it for his family and for Fauci, but now it isn’t? — KC White (@kcwhite09) November 21, 2026

Biden expanded pardons to cover crimes people hadn't even been charged with, and now Democrats see a problem.

@DemzDeliver Domestic enemies doing domestic enemy stuff. — Terry Greenman (@GreenmanTe75684) November 21, 2026

@DemzDeliver LOL, the hypocrisy never ends. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) November 21, 2026

Schiff made a lot of noise about how his pardon was “unnecessary” and “unwise” because of the precedent it set, but he didn't refuse it. He, of all people, being the face of this legislation, is laughable.

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