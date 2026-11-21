The members of the Seditious Six have been observing the first anniversary of their joint video, in which they simply reminded members of the armed services not to obey any illegal orders, lest they be prosecuted by the next Democrat administration. Not one of the six has given an example of an illegal order passed down by Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump in the year following. It was blatantly transparent that the six were trying to make enlisted personnel question any orders coming down from the Trump administration.

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We think Adam Kinzinger had that on his mind when he came up with this brilliant hypothetical.

Let me trigger MAGA this morning: If in theory Trump gave an order to invade Canada, the military would refuse it. Thats a fact. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) November 21, 2026

Ooh, MAGA is going to be so triggered.

@AdamKinzinger Losers, like you, are incapable of triggering anyone. We just laugh at you. — Buckeye Mike (@Buckeye__Mike) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Why would he invade Canada? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) November 21, 2026

Kinzinger doesn't answer that question. He just posits the theory that if Trump ordered an invasion of Canada, the military would not comply.

@AdamKinzinger Idiot. No one wants to invade Canada. — AshleyElizabeth (@ACW1024) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Invade Canada? Just close the border and trade. You are a dipshit. — shakey mc (@ShakeyMc) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Canada has like 66000 military members, many obese rainbow folks. I’m Canadian , the lowest form of weekend warriors from Washington state alone could get it done in a day. — Dave (@bellatordave) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger The US military would not be needed to invade Canada. A truck full of guys in MAGA hats could take Canada in an afternoon and millions would fire up the BBQ for their arrival. — Crazy Rider Fan 🇨🇦 (@bdmolnar) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger That’s too bad. As a Canadian, I would have beers set aside to hand to the first US soldier I come across. What a waste of a fine beverage to share with my new brother. — Christopher Allard (@criticalchris11) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger And if my grandma had a dick she’d be my grandpa… how do you think some retarded hypothetical will trigger people? You give yourself FAR too much credit. No one cares about you…. — Sam Culper The 3rd (@Sam_Culper_3rd) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger No one wants Canada. 😂 They’re just as liberal as you are. We don’t even want you. — MAGA day 1-Christian Conservative (@realjulesr) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger What is not theoretical is your display of sheer stupidity. Once Trump was elected , it was if your brain cells simply stopped functioning. — Barry Kaufman (@BarryADG1975) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Adam, you invented a hypothetical, argued with yourself, declared victory, and called it a fact. 😂 — KWDreaming 🌴🍹☀️🇺🇸☮️💟🎏 (@RightOne40) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Let me trigger you… This scenario would never happen. Only idiots believe Trump would order an invasion of Canada or any allied nation. Were you not paying attention to the Greenland situation? — Reality Broker (@JBMcConnell55) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Since we’re playing make believe…..in theory, not if they invaded us first. — MFolse (@folse182) November 21, 2026

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@AdamKinzinger Well, actually, no they would not because if Trump gave such an order, there would be damn good reason to protect and defend the United States. You might’ve missed that point. — docgrande1956 (@docgrande1956) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Invade? Just close the borders and pipeline crossings…. Economic embargo would be far more devastating and could be done by executive fiat tomorrow. — Carl Kolchak’s Ghost 👻🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ckolchacksghost) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger I'm Canadian and I find your post infantile. — DJPowerSerge (@Serge400m) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Why make up silly hypotheticals? — LadyM (@Lady_LAM08) November 21, 2026

Sen. Mark Kelly used it to launch his campaign for the 2028 Democrat presidential nomination. Maybe Kinzinger's thinking about getting back into the game.

@AdamKinzinger That's not a trigger dude. That's a hypothetical. — Samantha Brown (@samthelion79) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger How would that post trigger anyone? — Robert Ferris (@ConfoundedSoc) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Seems like you morons just love triggering yourselves. — Jas Rugbo (@JasRugbo) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Bro. Nobody even considers this. Which I know it upsets you, hence your need for hypotheticals. — Polish Man 🏒 (@polish_man23) November 21, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Yeah, you're a fucking idiot. You're not "triggering" anyone. Weepy little bitch. — I HAD to say it (@Ihadtosayitpod) November 21, 2026

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We hope Kinzinger warmed up first before making that stretch to Trump ordering an invasion of Canada to make his point. The version of Trump that lives in liberals' heads is so divorced from reality it's not funny. And that goes for Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who this fall was preparing for the "risk" that Trump might order a U.S.-led military invasion. Kinzinger should give Carney a call and tell him not to worry.

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