Mark Kelly has spent a lot of time warning the troops they don't have to follow illegal orders from President Trump.

Which is fine, we guess, except there's one teeny problem: nobody can seem to name one single illegal order.

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Funny how that works, right? If Trump were issuing illegal orders, you'd think they'd be able to name just one. But, nope.

When a reporter asked Kelly point-blank whether there's a specific illegal order the president actually gave, you'd think he'd have an answer ready. You'd be wrong. Instead, the senator took us all the way back to a 2016 debate stage with Bret Baier. Not 2026. Not even Trump's first term.

A DEBATE. From TEN years ago.

Hrm. So much hrm.

Watch:

Reporter: “Is there a specific illegal order that the President gave?” Democrat Senator Mark Kelly: “You gotta remember in 2016 on a debate stage with Brett Baier as the host…” https://t.co/tftONYy57z — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 19, 2026

There was this one time, at band camp.

Yeah, that's it.

@theblaze So, “No”, but with lots of stupid words afterwards. Thanks, big Mark. You’re all over it. — Patriotski Páwel Y 🇺🇸 (@pyajlc) November 20, 2026

Serio.

@theblaze Trump wasn’t even President in 2016, this guy’s a moron. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) November 20, 2026

Hey now, that's an insult to morons everywhere.

@theblaze Golumn speaks. — walled (@PJ1963Indy) November 20, 2026

His PRECIOUS.

@theblaze So "there were no such orders given" — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) November 20, 2026

Yup, that. Not a one.

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