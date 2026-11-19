Bless his sad, petty, angry, soon-to-be-totally irrelevant heart.

John Cornyn, who is currently packing up his Senate office, has decided that NOW is the time to lecture someone else about being irrelevant. Funny, right?

Advertisement

After Heritage president Kevin Roberts pointed out that Cornyn is "going out as the Republican Texas Senator who helped get radical leftist James Talarico's agenda started early," Cornyn clutched his pearls and fired back.

It started here:

John Cornyn is going out as the Republican Texas Senator who helped get radical leftist James Talarico’s agenda started early. What a legacy. https://t.co/aoniaaBN9M — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) November 19, 2026

Maybe we shouldn't say he fired back.

He sort of snapped like an angry high school girl.

Kevin, your sycophancy has destroyed the credibility of a once great institution, and in so doing you have made yourself irrelevant. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 19, 2026

Yeah, bud. Calling someone irrelevant on your way out the door is a CHOICE. And judging by the 2,000+ replies, it didn't go the way he hoped

OOF.

@JohnCornyn Texas fired you. Man up and walk away. — 🇺🇸MtlUpPunk🇺🇲 (@JohnnyPummel) November 19, 2026

@JohnCornyn Kevin is not wrong and Texans know it. Sit down. — Mariana (@mariana_x) November 19, 2026

@JohnCornyn So you read @KevinRobertsTX post but you can’t hear the thousands of us saying the exact same thing?? You are obstinate and prideful. It’s not too late to change. — LetsFindOut (@LetsFindOut16) November 19, 2026

@JohnCornyn That reads like a sentence describing your senate career — Brian Boru 🇺🇸 🇻🇦☘️🐘🚀 (@Brian_Boroimhe) November 19, 2026

@JohnCornyn @joshgerstein Your lack of self awareness is off the charts — Christopher James (@ChrisjamesCincy) November 19, 2026

Seriously.

@JohnCornyn John, you have cemented your place in history. You failed to accomplish anything of lasting value, but your cowardly betrayal will be noted in history books. Think about that, you will only be remembered for being a really bad person. — Phonse (@PhonseWilson) November 19, 2026

Cornyn has completely nuked his legacy.

Senator, when you return to Texas, out of office, @Heritage and @Heritage_Action and @DailySignal and @ItsYourGov will still be fighting for the everyday American, not K Street. I am genuinely sorry to see you tarnish your legacy and years of service with this petulance. Elliot Gaiser is one of the most brilliant legal minds of this generation—something you know—but your pettiness will give this seat to a Radical Leftist judge. Who’s destroyed whose credibility? — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) November 19, 2026

Advertisement

Truth hurts.

============================================================

Related:

TRAPPED: Albemarle Schools Close Over 500 Skipped Abuse Checks and Spanberger LOCKED the Exit

And Here We Go! Paxton vs. Talarico Senate Race Picked for Texas' FIRST Statewide Election Audit

Bless Their HEARTS! Costas and Couric Praise 'Fair' CNN, Then MELT DOWN Over Scott Jennings (WATCH)

'Not OUR Fault'! John Thune's Midterm Excuse Tour Lands With a MASSIVE, Embarrassing Thud (WATCH)

Huh, That's ODD: Viral Graph Shows Almost Algorithm-Like FLIP in Midterms and People Have QUESTIONS

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.