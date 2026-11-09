Sen. John Cornyn Posts Awkward Photo of Him Shaking Hands With James Talarico

On Election Night, Texas Sen. John Cornyn said that he looked forward to helping incoming Sen. James Talarico transition.

The voters have spoken, and I want to extend my congratulations to James Talarico on his election to the U.S. Senate. I look forward to meeting him and offering my assistance with his transition as he prepares to serve Texans in the U.S. Senate. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 4, 2026

Advertisement

The meeting Cornyn was looking forward to took place Monday, and both his account and Talarico's posted a photo of their shaking hands.

I just met with Senator John Cornyn. He has served our state honorably, and I’m grateful for his advice and guidance. Now is the time for us to come together — Democrats and Republicans — to deliver for Texas. https://t.co/Tzs25iasbd — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) November 9, 2026

Now is the time for Democrats and Republicans to come together? Um, you might want to have a word with your soon-to-be colleagues in Congress.

Good meeting with Senator-elect @jamestalarico today as he prepares to serve Texans in the U.S. Senate next Congress. https://t.co/irVtHG58uR — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 9, 2026

Cornyn’s office releases photo of his meeting with Talarico today https://t.co/BcxcPhj648 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico This is a bad look. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) November 9, 2026

@mkraju I hope James thanked him for his vote ! — Keith Solomon 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@keithfsolomon) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico Cornyn you are loser posing with a socialist. Go away. We don’t want you near politics. — Red Kettle (@RedKettleks) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico I hate we lost Texas, but I’m so glad your time in the Senate is done. Waiting to see which lobbyist you’ll be working at. 🤡 — Justherelooking (@Justherelookin5) November 9, 2026

So you don't have to skip forward to the 45-second mark, that's where Cornyn fires back at President Trump saying on 60 Minutes that he would have lost to Talarico as well.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, fires back at President Trump saying Cornyn would have lost to Talarico too. He also discusses whether Trump, GOP should change course on the Iran war https://t.co/ZT4B7eZPzv — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico 🤡🤡 — Sholdon Daniels (@SholdonDaniels) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico This is the face you make when you know you destroyed not just your legacy (not that he had one) but your soul and when you expire you know you are going straight to hell https://t.co/SoxS6AnuDU — True73 (@TxTrue73) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico Congratulations, you helped turn Texas blue what an accomplishment you complete fraud — Smokey1954 (@Ajax2847) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico Thank you for relieving people of the guilt they may have felt for putting you out to pasture — DJaye (@daniejaye) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico It would have been great if you had done your job while you were still in office. You wouldn't have had to have your photo taken with a freak. — The King of Trolls (@BREAKFASTat12) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico Thanks for voting for him you utter douchebag — smitty4236 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@smitty4236) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico Look at those cold dead eyes. You got what you voted for there big dawg — Theo Smirnoff (@SmirnoffTheo) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico The only thing I see here are two Democrats shaking hands with the common goal of destroying Texas — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) November 9, 2026

Advertisement

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico Looks like cardboard cut-outs of real politicans. Which of course.... it is. — EarthCityNews (@earthcitynews) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico Hey Cornyn, did you get that creeped out feeling when your hands touched? — Trevor Hunter (@HunterTrev22502) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico You’re such a traitor that you would’ve endorsed him even if he was running against you! — Christal (@christaljudd) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico Good riddance to you, John. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico This is your legacy asshole. — Mariana (@mariana_x) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico This is EXACTLY why you are gone. — Holly Frame (@ahframefamily) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico This is the most uncomfortable handshake photo ever — HtTGP (@HtTGP) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico You couldn’t be hated more in Texas. Congratulations on going down in history as one of the biggest losers in Texas history. Unbelievable you would throw any shred of family legacy you had. Sell out. We all know you took the cash to back this goof. — B-Lite (@Mwbenson15) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico Bring your child to work day? — Brian (@brian68351716) November 9, 2026

Good one.

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico https://t.co/2Quda7Ojj4 — David Miller (@CarlsbadDodger) November 9, 2026

Advertisement

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico You look like a hostage — Chris (@Jonda825) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico Your account has been nothing but a vent sesh for a giant cry baby since you lost your primary. A man takes his licks, stands up again, and fights. You crawled to the other team. — tcm (@ClassicMom80) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico Hey, look. A rabid communist and his much older, soon to be unemployed communist stooge buddy. — Sloppy Joe’s Easter Bunny (@IggyJReils_) November 9, 2026

@JohnCornyn @jamestalarico The best part of this election is seeing a bitter old man like you kicked to the curb. Keep it up. — William Bailey (@baileywmd) November 9, 2026

He still has two months left to gum up the president's agenda.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.