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Sen. John Cornyn Posts Awkward Photo of Him Shaking Hands With James Talarico

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 09, 2026 10:00 PM
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Sen. John Cornyn Posts Awkward Photo of Him Shaking Hands With James Talarico

On Election Night, Texas Sen. John Cornyn said that he looked forward to helping incoming Sen. James Talarico transition.

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The meeting Cornyn was looking forward to took place Monday, and both his account and Talarico's posted a photo of their shaking hands.

Now is the time for Democrats and Republicans to come together? Um, you might want to have a word with your soon-to-be colleagues in Congress. 

So you don't have to skip forward to the 45-second mark, that's where Cornyn fires back at President Trump saying on 60 Minutes that he would have lost to Talarico as well.

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Good one.

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He still has two months left to gum up the president's agenda.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | JOHN CORNYN | SENATE | TEXAS

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