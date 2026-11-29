The socialist Prime Minister of Spain came to America back in September and played with trash with Mamdani. It seems that same Prime Minister might lose his election this go round.

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BREAKING: Right-wing parties projected to secure majority in Spain’s election today, paving the way for Alberto Núñez Feijóo to become prime minister. 🔗 https://t.co/49pXqLWzJT https://t.co/KVavBVcsiG — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 29, 2026

At least some of the world is waking up.

This shouldn't be a big surprise. The current socialist PM has one of the highest disapproval ratings in the world. Sanchez has spent most of his time pushing far-left policies, including a recent mass amnesty, and obsessing over Israel while allying with some of the worst regimes in the world. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 29, 2026

So, people don't like open borders and open antisemites? Who knew? (literally every sane person)

@AGHamilton29 The problem is that Spain’s socialist government is the most corrupt in Europe and will no doubt try to commit fraud. Turnout is historic — let’s hope this signals change in this country. Socialism or democracy. — Fernando Hilario Martínez (@FERNAND75759385) November 29, 2026

It is projected that the Spanish right wing are about to sweep the election by far, Spanish voters are massively rejecting Pedro Sanchez leadership. — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) November 29, 2026

Too bad American voters didn't show this much wisdom in the last midterms.

the world will heal, step by step — Brivael Le Pogam (@brivael) November 29, 2026

HUGE The Spanish people are sick of their country turning into a third world migrant shelter!! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 29, 2026

Everyone should get sick of it in every country.

About time — Mandy Gall (@TheMandyGall) November 29, 2026

It's long past time.

I don’t believe it yet My entire Twitter feed is full of election fraud & right wing politicians being assaulted in the street I’m saving the celebration until the votes are counted — Dux Backup (@DuxVul2) November 29, 2026

This is an excellent word of caution. Don't count the chickens before they hatch. Nothing is final yet.

They will still try to steal the elections, like all leftist regimes do. Make it too big to fail, #Spain. — David Wolf (@DavidWolf777) November 29, 2026

Whoa. I am behind on Spain politics. But this seems promising! Quite the backlash! — Rachel (@rachelbsol18) November 29, 2026

Fingers crossed.

Looks like Spain is taking its nation back. The reconquistadors are back. Congrats to Spain for rejecting globalism mass migration and Islam 🇪🇸 — Zee •*. 🔥 (@Zeeeee_xx) November 29, 2026

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Maybe this is the start of a massive global wave against communism and the red + green alliance.

Praying to God this comes true. Keeping my family in Spain in my prayers. 🙏🇪🇸 — Carolina Castillo (@CaroCastilloCC) November 29, 2026

Hoping the people of Spain will finally be governed by those who prioritize national security and the protection of their borders.

@Polymarket USAID dries up and suddenly leftism looses momentum globally. Weird. — Mattheas J. (@MattheasJ) November 29, 2026

Funny how that works.

@Polymarket @JasonSilva Way to go Spain! Put an end to this liberal madness. Preserve your beautiful culture ! — Coop (@FD_coop_NY) November 29, 2026

@Polymarket We all know that last minute they will do a Biden or a Lula. — Dom (@Dom_L_) November 29, 2026

At the very least, they will try.

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