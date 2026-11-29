Ro Khanna just wanted a sweet, relatable little moment with his dad on rivalry Saturday. Just a regular guy, on the couch, cheering on his team. Unfortunately for Ro, Michigan got shut out 45-0, and somehow his photo had an even rougher weekend than the Wolverines. The internet zoomed in, spotted some things that didn't quite add up, and Ro ended up having to come back and explain himself.

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Watching the Michigan-Ohio State game with my Dad, a huge Wolverines fan. He never misses a game. Tough start. https://t.co/N39BzPq9ZD — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 28, 2026

Spoiler alert: the explanation did not help.

Yes, we used AI to blur out one of the family pictures for privacy! But my Dad and I did watch most of the blowout, even though he was tempted to turn off the TV at halftime. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 29, 2026

Dude. LOL

@RoKhanna You have a beautiful family https://t.co/5aqWJBXZq6 — greg (@greg16676935420) November 28, 2026

Updated list of errors in the AI-generated image from Ro Khanna’s post:TV text, players, and helmets/uniforms: The screen shows truncated “OHIO ST” instead of “OHIO STATE.” The figures on the field are heavily distorted (abstract shapes, squiggles, or incomplete people), with many missing legs or limbs. Helmet and uniform colors are also wrong/inconsistent — Ohio State helmets are silver with a red stripe (Michigan’s are blue), but the generated players do not show accurate team-specific colors or a realistic mix of the two teams. HVAC vent on an impossibly thin wall: A large rectangular vent sits high on a very narrow wall section next to the bookshelf/doorway. Ductwork for a return vent like that is not feasible in such a thin interior wall. Excessive door hinges: The background door (visible through the doorway) has an unusually large number of hinges — roughly 7–8 or more — far more than a normal residential door. Malformed family photos: The framed pictures (especially the one on the TV stand and those on the bookshelf) show blurry, warped, or AI-typical faces and figures with odd proportions and artifacts. Furniture geometry issues: Some furniture (notably tables or the coffee table area) shows missing or incomplete legs, inconsistent perspective, or odd reflections on glass surfaces. Overall: The whole image is flagged by OpenAI’s verification tool as AI-generated. Architectural details, lighting consistency, and small decorative elements also show typical generative-model inconsistencies. — Loricakes23 (@loricakes23) November 29, 2026

They did more than blur a picture. Cripes.

@RoKhanna Ah, saar, we are liking the football veddy much, saar! Always being a fan of the Michigan, a place we well know as to be in our American homeland! — Huff (@Huff4Congress) November 29, 2026

And now, we're dead.

@RoKhanna Everything about Ro Khanna is staged to make this multi millionaire look like regular guy who could be the next President, so why should this fake "I'm watching a football game from the wrong couch" moment be any different. https://t.co/h2EZLrvBIl — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 29, 2026

@RoKhanna Jesus Mary and Joseph. We need a reckoning. — Half A Pond (@Half_A_Pond) November 29, 2026

We are living in crazy times.

@RoKhanna Saving this as a reply for EVERY post you ever make again… https://t.co/46swPuAsEG — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) November 29, 2026

Heh.

@RoKhanna Can you post the prompt for creating this photo? Also, imagine what the inside of Khanna’s house really looks like. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 29, 2026

Cuz it ain't this.

@RoKhanna Had to have the couch facing the photo op instead of the TV. Your AI Dad's poor neck is going to be hurting — Scottergate (@Scottergate) November 29, 2026

The fact that he created and shared the picture is bad enough, but that no one really checked to make sure it wasn't obvious AI? Oof.

And this guy wants to run for president?

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