

With the 2026 midterms over, the clown-car circus of the 2028 presidential race is officially underway. Though no Democrats have formally declared their candidacy, it's fairly obvious who is trying to position themselves for a run.

Advertisement

One of those is Rep. Ro Khanna, who has been staging fake arrests in Israel to endear himself to the left's virulently antisemitic base and complaining about affordability while he enriches himself with insider trading.

We're not sure how soon Khanna will announce the inevitable train wreck that will be his presidential run, but his surrogates are already lining up to support him.

Except with surrogates like Cenk Uygur and his nephew Hasan Piker, they may actually be trying to sabotage his campaign before it even gets started.

NEW: Cenk Uygur is formally endorsing Ro Khanna for 2028 He’ll make the pitch live in moments on Hasan Piker’s Twitch channel during their annual “Cenksgiving” stream Uygur tells me his Rebellion PAC will debut its first 2028 ad promoting Khanna https://t.co/iUsYYcolsk — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 27, 2026

Khanna, Uygur, and Piker. That sounds like a triumvirate that would have ushered in the fall of Rome before it even got going.

And it's not like these revolting bedfellows have a sterling history of fellowship.

Hasan, Ro, and Cenk teaming up for 2028. With their combined political instincts at some point one of them is going to favorably compare Ro Khanna to Hitler. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 27, 2026

That will probably happen by Christmas — at the latest.

And nothing screams "American values" like making a presidential endorsement on Thanksgiving night.

A guy without any family spending his Thanksgiving with his twitch steaming nephew who also has no family. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2026

Hey, at least Piker was too busy listening to Uygur to spend Thanksgiving torturing his dog.

... We hope.

I’m just looking forward to Ro spending his own money on this failed campaign with the paranoid antisemite and the Mao wannabe. — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) November 27, 2026

It will be entertaining, if nothing else. And it almost certainly will be nothing else.

But sure enough, Uygur did endorse Khanna last night, using lie upon lie to do so.

Cenk Uygur endorses Ro Khanna for President on Hasan Piker's stream "It's a bit of a no-brainer." "I'm declaring myself a surrogate before the race even begins." https://t.co/9Re7CofPms — Clipping Wings (@ClippingWings) November 27, 2026

LOL.

Khanna is not a populist. He just flew to Paris to have a meeting about affordability. He didn't accomplish anything in the Jeffrey Epstein saga except to slander innocent people. And there is no "genocide" happening in Gaza.

But Uygur calling his position a "no-brainer" is on brand at least.

It got even cringier, however, when Uygur's Rebellion PAC released its first ad to push Khanna's candidacy.

Check out the first ad of the cycle. We believe Ro Khanna is the best pick to be the next President of the United States. https://t.co/GpMbUuC4Z7 https://t.co/BetXmmJLeN — Rebellion PAC (@RebellionPac) November 26, 2026

Advertisement

Ouch. That actually hurt our brain.

Maybe instead of rushing to get out the first ad, they should have focused on creating a good ad.

Two frumpy, annoying, and obnoxious white women proclaiming their ignorance on screen aren't exactly going to win over a lot of voters in South Carolina, the Democrats' first primary state.

I’m endorsing @RoKhanna for president! This is the first endorsement of the 2028 election, so the campaign starts now! New @RebellionPac ad below to support Ro. He’s the best candidate, the one most likely to win and the one most likely to actually end the wars and corruption. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 27, 2026

End corruption? Khanna?

LOL.

If we didn't know Uygur all too well, we'd swear he was trolling or pranking Americans with his endorsement.

Will he stop his own corruption? — Dennis Vaughn (@Dvaughndennis) November 27, 2026

Of course not.

Rules are for other people, not for the alleged "populist" Khanna.

Dumbest ad ever. Until you consider that this is all likely a planned dead end. — Sam Husseini 4 Congress MD-04 - The Real Deal (@samhusseini) November 27, 2026

We have considered that possibility.

We're not sure that it's true, but it makes more sense than anything else at this point.

"We need to get big money out of politics. Here's our PAC."🤣🤣🤣 — The Mile High Mongrel (@MileHighMongrel) November 27, 2026

Advertisement

If it looks like a graft, and it sounds like a graft, and it smells like a graft ...

You are blinded by him. The fact that he supports Hakeem Jeffries should tell you where his loyalties lie. He is a part of the machine you claim to be against. — needs a tie! (@needatie) November 27, 2026

Even leftists weren't buying anything Uygur was trying to sell with his ad and endorsement.

(On a side note, Hakeem's Jeffries stint as Speaker of the House, should Democrats even vote for him, will require barrels full of popcorn.)

Couldn't find a bigger insider trading millionaire if you tried clown. — Shackleford (@AlaarchaReid) November 27, 2026

Khanna is the new Nancy Pelosi, now that Grandma Vodka is being sent out to pasture.

Except he doesn't have her ... ahem ... onions.

And the ad was convincing absolutely no one, right, left, or center.

@RebellionPac High school production budget and terrible politics. https://t.co/jPFibt5xaR — NØÇŦÏS ✪ ΔCŦUΔL 🇺🇸 (@MrSchmuckatelli) November 27, 2026

Terrible acting as well, as long as we're being honest.

@RebellionPac https://t.co/neYlI5JP4A — MAGA MEEMAW (@magameemaw62) November 27, 2026

Another Jew hating "ad" from @cenkuygur — Mish (@Mish_K_) November 26, 2026

Absolutely massive endorsement https://t.co/oKMUQDR5TO — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 27, 2026

@RebellionPac I think I'd rather eat my own vomit. — DiGriz (@TheDigriz) November 27, 2026

Advertisement

Whew. Tough crowd.

Tough but fair.

So does Khanna have to condemn this PAC to participate in the debates — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) November 27, 2026

HA!

Yes, the new "rules" for the Democratic presidential debates would demand that, if we didn't know that Democrats will never enforce them.

But welcome to the 2028 Democrat presidential contest. It's starting out abysmally, and it's going to get SO MUCH WORSE from here.





============================================

Related:

WTF Is This? Netflix Gets BLASTED for Showing a Lascivious Scene As Its 'Thanksgiving Plate'

An Old Thanksgiving Comment From Tony Fauci Reminds Everyone to Be Grateful That He Is GONE

California Embraces the Nanny State — Literally — With New Car Seat Law for SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLDS

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Proves There's No Floor for Democrat Ignorance

RREEEEE-ing in Tongues: Zohran Mamdani Builds His Own Personal Tower of Babel to Denounce ICE

Editor's Note: Don't miss Twitchy's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.