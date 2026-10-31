Elissa Slotkin Defends Jewish Michigan Suburb Against Hasan Piker Calling It a ‘KKK Neighborhood’

You have to give Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed points for successfully managing to distance himself from his good buddy Hasan Piker. Piker, of "America deserved 9/11" fame, is still in the bag for El-Sayed, even though El-Sayed stopped referring to him by name and asking interviewers why they were asking him about "some streamer from California."

Advertisement

We haven't written about Piker in a while, but Sen. Elissa Slotkin of the Seditious Six, of all people, called him out on Friday after he went on his podcast and compared door-knockers for El-Sayed in the mostly upscale, Jewish Detroit suburb of West Bloomfield Township to going to a Ku Klux Klan neighborhood to stump for a black candidate. Good thing those Jews don't have any guns, huh?

Hasan Piker's latest online rant targeting Michiganders in West Bloomfield Township, comparing the community to the KKK, should be condemned loudly. It is anti-semitic, divisive and deeply offensive. I get that this is what he does for attention. But flippantly attacking a proud, diverse community — not to mention a political organizer doing the most American of things in our democratic process — reveals how misguided and uninformed he actually is about Michigan. — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) October 30, 2026

The post continues:

… proud, diverse community — not to mention a political organizer doing the most American of things in our democratic process — reveals how misguided and uninformed he actually is about Michigan.

@ElissaSlotkin You’re focused on a Twitch streamer four days out from a pivotal election. You are not a serious person — John (@quesoliker) October 30, 2026

Nailed that talking point.

We don't expect anyone to sit through more than five minutes of Piker, but fortunately, he gets to the money quote in the minute.

@ElissaSlotkin The video is actually worse than how Slotkin describes it. Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed must be defeated. https://t.co/jgLwRh3yrY — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 31, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin Lol. Good luck with that spook. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 31, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin He’s one of your peeps. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) October 31, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin You mean this communist traitor piece of shit? Or the taller one next to him. https://t.co/gnABg3b4AM — Milan Sipic (@klaviercop) October 30, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin Too little, too late. You enabled the Islamists and now they are a problem that you can’t cover-up. — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) October 31, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin You literally endorsed his buddy @AbdulElSayed. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — SpartanHockeyChick (@MSUHockeyChick) October 30, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin But you stand with Abdul. What a huge disappointment you are to your own community that stood by your side for years. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) October 30, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin You stand with Abdul, and that’s his best friend. His uncle ran the antisemitic ads that lost him the race. You stand with some real scumbags. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) October 31, 2026

Advertisement

@ElissaSlotkin You have given the Marxist, Islamist alliance all the oxygen, support and rope they wanted so your complaint rings hollow. If Hasan Piker was running as a Democrat, you would be supporting him. — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) October 31, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin He's literally backing your terrorist candidate. Anyone he endorses should not be taken seriously as candidate but instead looked at as a direct threat to the nation — Mike (@mikesopinions80) October 31, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin A bit late for this now isn't it? Piker has had a goddamn christmas list of deplorable shit he's said about our country long before this. Yet Abdul still worked with him. I'm sure the CIA taught you the danger of islamic rhetoric and it's impact on Americans in our state. — Bryan David (@n0t_Briann) October 31, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin Abdul stands beside him and Muslim Brotherhood. Your party is a cesspool — Jason Bacon (@beerundbacon) October 31, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin And you’re campaigning with his best buddy. But yeah, vote Democrat and stuff. — Born on the Crest of a Wave (@Willow_of_the_D) October 31, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin When they support death to America, from the river to the sea, believe them. It's not hyperbole. Posting this and then voting for Abdul anyway makes you a cheap political whore with a complete lack of conviction. — Bill Carey 🇺🇸 (@BillCar79944600) October 31, 2026

Advertisement

Abdul invited him to your state to campaign with him five times — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 30, 2026

@ElissaSlotkin Oh shut up. We know you agree with him 100%. You’re just trying to save your Muslim terrorist and help him get elected. 🖕 — Rick Blaine (@SamSpad47552669) October 31, 2026

There are a ton of Democrats in Slotkin's replies calling her a Mossad agent and 1) asking why she's talking about a Twitch streamer and 2) calling her a liar, because Piker said Zionists, not Jews. This is her party now, and they're coming for her next.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.