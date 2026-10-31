DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Elissa Slotkin Defends Jewish Michigan Suburb Against Hasan Piker Calling It a ‘KKK Neighborhood’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 31, 2026 10:00 PM
Advertisement
Elissa Slotkin Defends Jewish Michigan Suburb Against Hasan Piker Calling It a ‘KKK Neighborhood’
Twitter

You have to give Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed points for successfully managing to distance himself from his good buddy Hasan Piker. Piker, of "America deserved 9/11" fame, is still in the bag for El-Sayed, even though El-Sayed stopped referring to him by name and asking interviewers why they were asking him about "some streamer from California." 

Advertisement

We haven't written about Piker in a while, but Sen. Elissa Slotkin of the Seditious Six, of all people, called him out on Friday after he went on his podcast and compared door-knockers for El-Sayed in the mostly upscale, Jewish Detroit suburb of West Bloomfield Township to going to a Ku Klux Klan neighborhood to stump for a black candidate. Good thing those Jews don't have any guns, huh?

The post continues:

… proud, diverse community — not to mention a political organizer doing the most American of things in our democratic process — reveals how misguided and uninformed he actually is about Michigan.

Recommended
‘Yes, This Is Real’: Harpy Senator Grades 'Melania Trump’s' Statement, Gives It an F-Minus Brett T. Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep 'My Captain' Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His Mouth Brett T.
Advertisement

Nailed that talking point.

We don't expect anyone to sit through more than five minutes of Piker, but fortunately, he gets to the money quote in the minute.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There are a ton of Democrats in Slotkin's replies calling her a Mossad agent and 1) asking why she's talking about a Twitch streamer and 2) calling her a liar, because Piker said Zionists, not Jews. This is her party now, and they're coming for her next.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELISSA SLOTKIN | HASAN PIKER

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

‘Yes, This Is Real’: Harpy Senator Grades 'Melania Trump’s' Statement, Gives It an F-Minus

‘Yes, This Is Real’: Harpy Senator Grades 'Melania Trump’s' Statement, Gives It an F-Minus

Brett T.
Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep 'My Captain' Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His Mouth

Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep 'My Captain' Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His Mouth

Brett T.
Judge Orders Admin to Turn Over List of Alleged Noncitizen Registrants to 'Immigrant Rights Groups'

Judge Orders Admin to Turn Over List of Alleged Noncitizen Registrants to 'Immigrant Rights Groups'

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos