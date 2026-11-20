You'd think a Republican senator who just watched his state flip blue would be, you know, upset about it. Not John Cornyn. Fresh off losing his primary to Ken Paxton, and then watching Paxton lose to Democrat James Talarico, the lame-duck senator from Texas took to X this morning to share a New York Times piece with the headline, "Whatever You Thought Texas Was, It's Bigger and Bluer Than That." No comment. No pushback. Just the headline, posted like a mic drop on his way out the door. Sir, this is the opposite of how you win your seat back. Needless to say, Texans did NOT take it well.

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Whatever You Thought Texas Was, It’s Bigger and Bluer Than That https://t.co/yefjuousAs — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 20, 2026

And who could blame them?

What a petty, mean, self-centered loser.

@JohnCornyn Because losers like you worked to flood the country with illegal immigrants. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) November 20, 2026

@JohnCornyn Shut up and go away. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) November 20, 2026

Cornyn has proven he only ever really cared about himself; if he cared about Texas he would have done everything he could to stop the blue wave from taking over.

@JohnCornyn Thanks to you. You sold out Texans for years while claiming to be a champion of freedom. It will be wonderful to see you disappear into obscurity, with only your legacy left as a traitor to the constituents you swore to defend. — Yehuda Remer (@ThePewPewJew) November 20, 2026

The only truly bright spot in everything that's happened is Texas is that Cornyn was fired.

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