In the weeks leading up to the midterm elections, many Democrat/socialist candidates did what they often do when trying to win over voters: Try to pretend to be somebody else and not the radical leftists they really are. Examples of that include Abdul El-Sayed making fast distance from his pal Hasan Piker, and James Talarico claiming his past lunacy was taken the wrong way because he framed his position inarticulately. The Democrats also made "affordability" and "lowering costs" campaign issues (since when has a Democrat made anything cheaper?).

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Now that the Democrats will control the House and Senate starting in January, they're letting their true colors fly. Gone is talk of "affordability" and in are promises of punishing Trump and anybody in his orbit and rewarding illegal aliens.

The Dems have been saying they've been given a mandate from voters, but CNN's Harry Enten says reality tells a different story.

🚨 WHOAH! CNN data guru Harry Enten DUMPS COLD WATER on the notion that Dems have a ‘mandate’ after midterms win “More people have an unfavorable than favorable view of the Democratic Party,” says Enten, “and this is vastly different than what we’ve seen in prior wave elections, after midterms in which the Democrats had won.” “They got in, but it was not a vote for them. It was a vote against the other guys.” — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 20, 2026

“More people have an unfavorable than favorable view of the Democratic Party,” says Enten, “and this is vastly different than what we’ve seen in prior wave elections, after midterms in which the Democrats had won. They got in, but it was not a vote for them. It was a vote against the other guys.”

CNN says Chuck Schumer is 30 points underwater and Hakeem Jeffries is 17 points underwater, calling the Democratic leaders "a dynamic duo in terms of being unpopular." "We're talking about under the Red Sea here." "He's even underwater within the Democratic party." https://t.co/HC0gsXYBR0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 20, 2026

Democrats ran on affordability and lower gas prices and will focus on more insane priorities moving forward. They're greatly mistaking what voters told them earlier this month (AND in 2024) and that might come back to haunt the Democrats in 2028.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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