Remember the Never Trump civil war we told you about earlier this week? Well, David French has stepped in to play marriage counselor, and he brought a NINE-point thread.

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Yeah, we made the same face.

In it, French assures everyone that every single faction "got the big question right," pleads for "more grace," and says he wishes the infighting would just stop already. He even compares the whole mess to rival military branches that might "brawl in a bar" but stay "united on the battlefield."

Again, same face but more dramatic this time.

Sir, the battlefield is a Substack comment section. And our favorite part? French admits Trump made him "more libertarian and more federalist," which is a funny thing to discover the moment Republicans hold power.

My thoughts on the internecine Never Trump war (that I really wish would stop). 1. Everyone involved got the most important decision correct -- that Donald Trump represented a profound threat to the country and to the various ideologies and moral values we held before Trump. 2. But different Never Trumpers were different people who took different paths that were often based on their own professions, talents, and life experiences. 3. Each approach was valuable in its own way. I appreciate the pundits who kept the flame of classical liberalism burning, and the political operatives who mobilized new constituencies to vote against Trump. 4. This process changed all of us to greater and lesser degrees, often based on our own experiences. I've changed more than some and less than others, and that's ok! 5. For example, I've probably changed the most in my view of race issues in the United States, and the experience of such rank authoritarianism has made me more libertarian and more federalist. 6. We need to give more grace to each other. This process has been long and hard and very complex. We've lost friendships, in some cases found ourselves no longer welcomed in our churches, and many of us have faced threats and vitriol that is, quite frankly, difficult to endure. 7. I don't begrudge someone looking at the catastrophe that was/is the GOP and seeing something so rotten that it makes them question their priors, including making them more lib. I also appreciate those who've held tightly to pre-Trump Republicanism. 8. In a weird way, this entire fight reminds me of interservice and intraservice rivalries in the military. The different branches (or units) might brawl in a bar, but they're united on the battlefield. Let's keep the main thing the main thing. 9. TLDR, every faction in this fight got the big question right, we should have grace for each other's different paths, which were undertaken in good faith by people doing the best they knew how to do, and please leave the personal attacks out of it. — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 18, 2026

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2. But different Never Trumpers were different people who took different paths that were often based on their own professions, talents, and life experiences. 3. Each approach was valuable in its own way. I appreciate the pundits who kept the flame of classical liberalism burning, and the political operatives who mobilized new constituencies to vote against Trump. 4. This process changed all of us to greater and lesser degrees, often based on our own experiences. I've changed more than some and less than others, and that's ok! 5. For example, I've probably changed the most in my view of race issues in the United States, and the experience of such rank authoritarianism has made me more libertarian and more federalist. 6. We need to give more grace to each other. This process has been long and hard and very complex. We've lost friendships, in some cases found ourselves no longer welcomed in our churches, and many of us have faced threats and vitriol that is, quite frankly, difficult to endure. 7. I don't begrudge someone looking at the catastrophe that was/is the GOP and seeing something so rotten that it makes them question their priors, including making them more lib. I also appreciate those who've held tightly to pre-Trump Republicanism. 8. In a weird way, this entire fight reminds me of interservice and intraservice rivalries in the military. The different branches (or units) might brawl in a bar, but they're united on the battlefield. Let's keep the main thing the main thing. 9. TLDR, every faction in this fight got the big question right, we should have grace for each other's different paths, which were undertaken in good faith by people doing the best they knew how to do, and please leave the personal attacks out of it.

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It's fascinating watching the scolds trying to out-scold one another.

WAR OF THE SCOLDS.

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