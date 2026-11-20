Pro tip for Democrat witnesses: if you're going to say large-scale Somali immigration "certainly" makes Minnesota stronger, maybe know a number or two first.

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Just sayin'.

Because Brendan Ballou did not and woof.

Rep. Brandon Gill asked him what percentage of Somali-headed households in Minnesota are on food stamps, Medicaid, or welfare in general, and Ballou had the same answer every time: "I don't know." Gill did know. 54 percent. 73 percent. 81 percent. And 78 percent still on welfare after TEN years in the country. By the end, all Ballou could do was ask for "the opportunity to answer the question," which is funny, since he'd had about five of them already.

Shocker, we know.

Watch THIS:

Brandon Gill asks a Democrat witness if Somali immigration makes Minnesota stronger or weaker. He says: “certainly stronger.” Then Gill brings out the numbers, and the witness can only sit there and watch his narrative crumble. GILL: “Does large-scale Somali immigration make Minnesota stronger or weaker?” BRENDAN BALLOU: “Certainly stronger.” GILL: “Do you know what percentage of Somali-headed households in Minnesota are on food stamps?” BALLOU: “No.” GILL: “54%. Do you know what that number is for native Minnesota-headed households?” “It’s seven. It’s seven percent. There’s a big difference between 54% and 7%, is there not?” GILL: “What percentage of Somali-headed households in Minnesota are on Medicaid?” BALLOU: “I don’t know.” GILL: “It’s 73%.” GILL: “What percentage of Somali-headed households are on welfare in general?” BALLOU: “I don’t know.” GILL: “It’s 81%.” And after TEN YEARS in the United States? BALLOU: “I don’t know.” GILL: “The number is 78%. So even after 10 years, 78% of Somali immigrant households continue to be on welfare.” “Let me ask you again: Does that make Minnesota stronger or weaker?” BALLOU: “Again, I, I, I’d like the opportunity to answer the question here.” Gill isn’t done. One last question, about working-age Somalis with at least 10 years in the U.S. GILL: “How many of them speak English very well?” BALLOU: “I don’t know.” GILL: “About half. The answer is about half. That seems pretty low, doesn’t it?” Ballou brought a talking point. Gill came with data. CONTEXT: Gill’s numbers come from Census Bureau survey data, and Minnesota’s own state demographer found 84% of Somali-ancestry residents on public assistance, food stamps, or Medicaid. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 19, 2026

Post continues:

... GILL: “Does large-scale Somali immigration make Minnesota stronger or weaker?” BRENDAN BALLOU: “Certainly stronger.” GILL: “Do you know what percentage of Somali-headed households in Minnesota are on food stamps?” BALLOU: “No.” GILL: “54%. Do you know what that number is for native Minnesota-headed households?” “It’s seven. It’s seven percent. There’s a big difference between 54% and 7%, is there not?” GILL: “What percentage of Somali-headed households in Minnesota are on Medicaid?” BALLOU: “I don’t know.” GILL: “It’s 73%.” GILL: “What percentage of Somali-headed households are on welfare in general?” BALLOU: “I don’t know.” GILL: “It’s 81%.”And after TEN YEARS in the United States? BALLOU: “I don’t know.” GILL: “The number is 78%. So even after 10 years, 78% of Somali immigrant households continue to be on welfare.” “Let me ask you again: Does that make Minnesota stronger or weaker?” BALLOU: “Again, I, I, I’d like the opportunity to answer the question here.” Gill isn’t done. One last question, about working-age Somalis with at least 10 years in the U.S. GILL: “How many of them speak English very well?” BALLOU: “I don’t know.” GILL: “About half. The answer is about half. That seems pretty low, doesn’t it?” Ballou brought a talking point. Gill came with data. CONTEXT: Gill’s numbers come from Census Bureau survey data, and Minnesota’s own state demographer found 84% of Somali-ancestry residents on public assistance, food stamps, or Medicaid.

Sounds like Ballou doesn't know much of anything.

How sadly typical.

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