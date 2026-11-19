We find it telling whenever an elected representative decides to quote-tweet serial fabulist Aaron Rupar. Rep. Ro Khanna, who thinks Medicare for All is just like free public school for everybody, is apparently a follower and took issue with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer's assertion that a nation that's $40 trillion in debt can't be looking seriously at Medicare for All. According to Khanna, Medicare for All would lower costs from $5.3 trillion to $4 trillion, and he called it pro-growth and pro-business.

Advertisement

Medicare for All would lower costs from $5.3 trillion to $4 trillion and is one of the best anti-inflationary, pro growth, and pro business policies the nation could adopt. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 18, 2026

Where did Khanna get those numbers? The congressman was hit with a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know The $5.3T to $4T national cost reduction claim is from a non-peer-reviewed 2026 Yale preprint. CBO single-payer analyses project national health spending changes ranging from -$0.7T to +$0.3T (2030), with federal costs rising $1.5-3T+ annually.

Literally none of this is true. Not a single word. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 19, 2026

@RoKhanna This is a blatant lie. — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) November 19, 2026

@RoKhanna That sounds good and all, the only problem is that it's a lie. — Rock Chartrand (@RockChartrand) November 18, 2026

@RoKhanna So, if I’m understanding correctly…. The plan is to give the people that can’t manage the federal budget complete control over healthcare financing. I’m sure the savings will materialize sometime after California finishes its high speed rail. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) November 18, 2026

@RoKhanna More government spending means more inflation and more taxes. Get government out of medical care and medical insurance. — GenXJen (@hage8675309) November 18, 2026

@RoKhanna I remember when Democrats said you will save $2,500 year and then immediately after passing premiums doubled. Don’t believe their lies. — Ncgreen (@Ncgreen123) November 18, 2026

@RoKhanna The government has shown zero capability to deliver insurance to everyone and keep costs constrained. It would be the largest social program in history 4+ trillion ever 10 years assuming no inflation or cost growth. — Red Patriot (@RedPatriotPod) November 18, 2026

@RoKhanna Look for MAID (death panels) if their nationalization attempt passes. Their own numbers (which are as truthful as those used to sell Obamacare) require that a lot of older and sicker Americans cease to exist. They seem hellbent on earning the moniker of the party of death. — Granite Rocket (@TommyDA26) November 19, 2026

@RoKhanna This is EXACTLY the same bullshit playbook you idiots used to sell Obamacare. You fucked it up then. You’ll fuck it up now. — Jim Roncal (@jimondrd) November 18, 2026

@RoKhanna There has never been a government program that lowered costs versus private practice, and there has never been a government program that cost less than was budgeted. Your savings are nonsense — Matt Nettleton (@mattnettleton) November 18, 2026

@RoKhanna Ro is spouting complete nonsense. Medicare for All would actually double everyone’s tax burden. VT tried it on a state level. Analyses showed it would need roughly $2.5–2.6 billion in new annual state tax revenue in the first full year (about a 151% increase in total state taxes) — Boxjockey (@JerryHinson16) November 18, 2026

@RoKhanna That's is absolutely false! How could you even post such a thing! The costs will be astronomical. We will all also lose our healthcare! Wait times will go from days to months and years! Plus you nuts want us to pay for all foreigners entering our country. — AuntLizR (@r_aunt2512) November 19, 2026

Advertisement

@RoKhanna In the last 80 years, EVERY time the government has touched health care or health care payments, they've made things more expensive, more confusing, and less affordable. All government does is create massive bureaucracies that layer on complexity and cost. — John Scott (@johnnybiztalk) November 18, 2026

@RoKhanna “Medicare for all” would bankrupt the entire system. Current Medicare reimbursement rates no longer cover the actual cost of care. So what happens when NOBODY is a private pay or on private insurance? — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) November 19, 2026

@RoKhanna This would be both economic and health care suicide. — Oscar Hancock (@OscarHancock15_) November 18, 2026

@RoKhanna It would require an estimated 32% ADDITIONAL tax out of everyone’s paycheck. Remember people, they will take everything you own — rogerdodger (@cargostick) November 18, 2026

@RoKhanna What a ridiculous thing to say! You cannot add tens of millions of people to a program that’s already headed to insolvency and have it cost *less*. It’s not just ridiculous, it’s insulting that you think Americans are stupid enough to believe it. — E__Strobel (@E__Strobel) November 19, 2026

Community Notes were a great invention. It's obvious that Khanna is lying, but it's nice to see where he got his dubious number from.

Khanna doesn't mention that Democrats not only want Medicare for All — they also want to lower the age for Medicare eligibility to 50 and add benefits.

Let's lower the age of Medicare eligibility to 50. I have a bill to do it. 🙋🏼‍♀️ — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) November 15, 2026

Advertisement

New —> Hakeem Jeffries endorses lowering Medicare age, adding benefits and universal coverage for kids Bernie Sanders, who Jeffries calls "the OG from Brooklyn," says this approach represents the 1st year of Medicare for All, calling it good progress. https://t.co/xE3Hcq2oNE — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 17, 2026

This could cost like $2 trillion #InstaScore — Marc Goldwein (@MarcGoldwein) November 18, 2026

@SenatorBaldwin Got an extra $2 trillion in your pocket Baldwin? That’s what it will take to sustain it. So please enlighten us working taxpayers and seniors who willl be paying for it. — Ramblin Rover (@grablekelly05) November 15, 2026

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.