As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Ro Khanna thanked Rep. Ayanna Pressley for posting her "majority priority" list, which features reparations and "abortion justice." Also on the Democrat wish list: a pause in the construction of data centers, the abolition of ICE, and Medicare for all. Khanna indicated that he agreed "on this bold agenda," while Pressley dared President Donald Trump to veto it, which he certainly will.

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Khanna tried to sell Medicare for All on Monday, saying that it was simply healthcare for everyone, just like free public school. And just as there are private schools for parents who choose them, private insurance can still exist on top of it.

Medicare for All means healthcare for everyone, like public school is free for every kid. Private insurance can still exist on top of it, just like private school still exists. “Medicare for All who want it” is pablum. It’s telling parents they have to pay for public school. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 16, 2026

This comes from the party that opposes school vouchers so that poor kids are stuck in failing public schools and have no other choice.

@RoKhanna Explain free. I don't understand that. I pay State taxes and property taxes that go to fund the schools. That's not me definition of free. I'd like to hear yours. — David Allen (@davidallen595) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna How is public school free, when they steal a ton of money from us through property taxes? — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna Canadians lose 50% of their income to fund "free healthcare" you moron. So, what you're saying is Americans should do the same? Eat shit, loser. — Just Jen ℞ 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna Hey dipsh!t, that "free" public school costs taxpayers over $1 trillion each year. With idiots like you in Congress, it makes complete sense why we have a $40 trillion national debt. — Buckeye Mike (@Buckeye__Mike) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna Except I still have to pay for public schools even though I don't use it (don't have kids). So if I choose to keep my private insurance, I still have to pay for everyone else's healthcare. — ThisJustin25 (@TJustin25) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna It's only "free" to illegal immigrants. For those of us with jobs it's going to take a fourth of our paychecks. And kick us off the employer insurance we have that we like. — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna Don’t your kids attend private school? So what you’re saying is, sub-standard care will be provided and many will be left behind. It will only be rich people that have access to quality services. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna So what you're saying is if we want good healthcare, we have to buy private insurance, if you want crappy public offered healthcare we can just go with whatever the government dishes out? — Mike Kole (@kolemichael) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna Imagine trying to sell "free" healthcare by comparing it to public schools. If that healthcare is as well-run as public schools, millions will die. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna "Private insurance can still exist on top of it" No, the problem with your idea is that private insurance MUST exist for people to get timely, quality, healthcare. — Tracy Baker (@tracylbaker) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna Public school is free? HURRAY! I no longer need to pay for property taxes and income taxes to support the Dept Education or local school districts - it's FREE! I think the teachers might be annoyed with no paycheck, but hey - it's free! — Periodic Audio: Mobile First Hi-Fi 🏴‍☠️ (@periodicaudio) November 16, 2026

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@RoKhanna You dumb ass. 1) How will private companies compete? 2) How does this work with if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor? You’re going to push many doctors to become concierge and take cash only. You’re going destroy the healthcare market you economic illiterate. — LeaningLibertarian (@1776Libertarian) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna "Public schools suck and cost way too much, so let's do the same to health care." You are a maroon. — JamiethaFounder (@JamiethaFounder) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna Private insurance cannot exist for most people because you are going to need to take their current premium money for your Medicare system. Only the rich will be able to afford private insurance on top of the government slop. — Blue Collar Legal Scholar (@BCLegalScholar) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna As someone who tried to do a healthcare startup but stopped because of regulatory capture of medical system, it’s clear that Medicare for all does not benefit Americans. It benefits the companies that are the chosen winners of the medical system through programs like Medicare. — J.R. Tyndall 🇺🇸 (@JohnRTyndall) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna Paying exorbitant amounts through local taxes for schools that graduate illiterate & innumerate kids is not a model to replicate. — Melvin (@LaurenzRod) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna You mean worse care, rationed, and paid by taxes into a system that will be rife with waste and abuse. Check the number and availability of MRI machines in Canada vs USA. — Charles.Scott (@CharlesScott) November 16, 2026

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@RoKhanna Take a good look at Canada folks. This is what these morons want for us. More taxes, higher costs, and assisted suicide. Khanna should be kicked out of Congress for even considering this garbage. — StOrMyNiGhT (@Nautiguy48) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna And here’s the Democrats problem, they think public schools are free. Democrats just don’t understand funding. — Richard Graziul (@RichardGraziul) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna Comparing Medicare for All to the public school system is probably not the best way to say it given how poorly our public school system is performing. It's abysmal for what it's costing us. Why would we want that for our health care system as well? — Jim Phillips (@ergophobe) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna The difference between between the gross and net columns on my paystub says you’re not honest about the word “free”. — El Notso (@El_Notso) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna So rich people like you would get great private insurance and great private schools while the rest of us get Canada-style euthanasia and Chicago-style public schools? — 🇺🇸 sedition sam 🍊 (@sam58820737) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna Public schools spend around $20k per student per year of taxpayer money. Healthcare costs would be significantly higher than $20k per individual and we would be talking about nearly every living soul in the country as opposed to just K-12 aged children. Tf is wrong with you!?? — Warshington ⚔️ ⚔️ (@kacycouture) November 16, 2026

@RoKhanna The admission about private insurance is more telling than you acknowledge. No one would need it if what you're offering is actually high quality. — Alleged Truth (@alleged_truth) November 16, 2026

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WRONG- Bernie’s “Medicare for All” makes private insurance for covered services illegal and creates an Office of Health Equity that tracks care to address disparities and “guide priorities” by ridiculous metrics including gender identity, English proficiency, and homelessness. They want the “Office of Health Equity” to decide who gets healthcare and when with families having no other option to have outside insurance. Beginning on the program’s effective date, it shall be unlawful for: a private health insurer and employer to sell health insurance coverage that duplicates the benefits provided under this Act. “The Director shall: Monitor, track, and make publicly available data on the disproportionate burden of disease and death among people of color, disaggregated by race, major ethnic group, Tribal affiliation, national origin, primary language, immigration status, age, disability, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), incarceration, homelessness, geography, and socioeconomic status. Director must develop and promote policies to “enhance health equity” and publish recommendations and annual reports on “solutions to mitigate health inequities. Countries with Universal Healthcare like Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia have universal coverage. They do not have an Office of Health Equity inside the national payer that collects detailed data by race/ethnicity and directs resources to “address disparities.” They also do not ban private insurance for covered services the way the U.S. Medicare for All bills do. Insanity that must be rejected! — Ashley Valdez (@AshleyAnne426) November 16, 2026

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It's not like private school at all, because as the poster said, the Medicare for All bill makes it illegal for a private health insurer to sell health insurance coverage that duplicates the benefits provided under the bill.

The public school analogy isn't entirely incorrect. As people pointed out, people without children in the "free" public schools still pay for them through property taxes, and people who don't need healthcare will be paying for people who do. It's not free.

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